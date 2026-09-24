Giants Open Week 3 as Favorites Against the Titans

After two straight weeks as the team in doubt, the New York Giants are finally getting a taste of optimism from oddsmakers ahead of Week 3 of the NFL season.

The Giants' dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys on the first Sunday of action didn't shift the betting world in their favor, as their underdog status fell four points before they faced the Los Angeles Rams on the road on Monday.

On their way back to East Rutherford for their second homestand of the year, momentum is swinging back heavily toward Big Blue, who per FanDuel , are a 2.5-point favorite as they host the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium.

The friendly spread marks the first time that the Giants are positioned as the favorite since Week 17 of the 2025 season, when they were a three-point pick against the Las Vegas Raiders, and at home since Week 15 when they held the same number in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

Initially, the Giants opened as a 5.5-point favorite. That dropped to 3.5 after Monday night’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the line dipped again after news that quarterback Jaxson Dart is heading for season-ending surgery on his left knee.

An Opponent Below The Giants Weight Class?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Compared to their first two opponents, the Tennessee Titans might be the rawest team that the Giants will face this season.

In terms of age, Tennessee has the eighth-youngest roster in the league, with an average age of 26 years and 190 days. The Giants aren't far behind, despite an influx of veteran talent with the arrival of John Harbaugh as head coach, sitting at No. 18 with an average age of 26 years and 330 days.

However, much of the Titans' talent core is fairly young. It hasn't built much experience playing on a roster heavily retooled in the offseason, thanks to the team owning the largest amount of available cap space ($94.8 million, according to Over the Cap ) to spend in free agency.

Led under center by second-year quarterback Cam Ward, the Titans owned the NFL's third-lowest-scoring offense in 2025, tallying around 16.7 points per game, and ranked No. 31 in total yardage (259.5 per game), making it imperative that their biggest moves recruit more effective weapons to throw.

Defensively, they also hauled in some big-name free agents on lofty contracts. Not much of that seemed to matter in the Titans' first game of the season, when they struggled to move the ball, collecting under 200 yards of total offense, and were picked apart by the New York Jets in a 23-10 loss that wasn't as close as the score suggested.

The Titans are also dealing with the fallout from a complete turnover in the coaching staff, led by current Giants quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Brian Callahan, who was relieved of his duties just six games into the 2025 season and later replaced by Robert Saleh earlier this year.

With all those new elements coming together in the same season, expectations for the Titans have been for this campaign to be about growth as an organization, not winning many games on the gridiron.

The Giants are at the start of their own new era with Harbaugh at the helm, but their greater locker-room experience, mixed with a super physical style of play, could pose a challenge far too big for their latest opponent to handle.

It all sets up a matchup the Giants must dominate from the jump and run away with as they stack feasible wins early in the season before their slate runs into much tougher competition down the road.

A Few Familiar Faces Will Be Returning

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Giants might have the talent advantage on Sunday, they must be careful not to take the Titans too lightly as they come to East Rutherford with a little extra juice in the matchup.

That's because standing on the other sideline will be Brian Daboll, whom Tennessee hired to be their new offensive coordinator just months after he was relieved of his head coaching duties by the Giants following a 20-40-1 record over a four-year stint.

Daboll will be making his first return to MetLife Stadium since his last game as New York's coach in Week 9. Still, he will also be joined by a few former players, including receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, tight end Daniel Bellinger, center Austin Schlottmann and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott, who all departed for Tennessee in free agency.

Robinson was the Titans' biggest catch of their spending spree, cashing in on a four-year deal worth up to $70 million off the heels of a career-high season with the Giants that saw him step up in the absence of Malik Nabers and become the team's top weapon, tallying 92 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

Even though his size makes him more of a slot player, Robinson joined the Titans to prove he could become a reliable No. 1 threat in an NFL offense. One could imagine that after the Giants let him walk out the door during the spring, he will be motivated to show his old franchise the mistake they made by not paying him the same top dollar he received.

The same goes for Daboll and the other expatriates, who will look to play loose, with a chip on their shoulders, to stick it to the Giants' brass for not seeing it through with them.

If the Giants want to avoid embarrassment against some of their old teammates and coach, they must come prepared to play and dominate from the opening snap, leaving no doubt they made the right decisions that led to the Harbaugh era.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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