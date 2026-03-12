Giants Add Former Steelers Receiver Calvin Austin III to Roster

The New York Giants finally landed a veteran receiver to add to their roster.

Calvin Austin III, who was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is signing a one-year deal with the Giants in which he can earn up to $4.5 million this season.

The deal has a base vaue of $1.5 million which includes $200,000 in guaranteed money and the incentives that can push the deal to $4.5 million.

Austin was a fourth-round draft pick by the Steelers in the 2022 draft out of Memphis. The 5-foot-9, 162-pounder missed his rookie campaign due to a foot injury suffered during training camp from which he never recovered.

In the ensuing three seasons, Austin appeared in 48 games with 16 starts, catching 84 out of 163 pass targets for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in regular-season play. Austin also had 11 rushing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown over that span, with all of his rushing attempts coming in 2023.

Primarily a slot receiver, Austin also has punt-return experience. He has 72 career punt returns during regular season play for 639 yards and one touchdown, coming in 2024.

His best season came in 2024 when he posted career highs in receptions (36), pass targets (58), receiving yards (548), and yards after the catch (152).

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) reacts after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Austin has equal experience in both the slot and on the perimeter. A sure-handed receiver, he has just six career drops and has been the intended target on four interceptions.

His primary role on the Steelers , though, was on special teams, where last year he returned 15 punts for 101 yards (6.7 average) and no touchdowns as part of a Steelers punt return team that ranked near the bottom in yards per punt return (8.8) with zero touchdowns and only one return of 20+ yards.

Based on the contract he’s received, Austin is likely being viewed as more than just a punt returner. His direct competition would appear to be Gunner Olszewski, who was re-signed to a one-year veteran salary benefit deal earlier in the week.

Austin was also the receiver who, in the game between the Steelers and the Ravens, caught the game-winning score that gave the Steelers the AFC North Division title and knocked the Ravens out of the postseason race, giving them their first sub-500 record since 2021.

That game, which the Steelers won 26-24, was also the final game of current Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s tenure as Ravens head coach.