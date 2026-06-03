Giants WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

The New York Giants signed former Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as part of a massive receiver overhaul that also saw them bring in Braxton Berrios and Odell Beckham Jr.

The signing of Smith-Schuster probably wasn’t on most people’s bingo cards, but his arrival adds yet another experienced veteran in what’s once again a whole receiver room that will be among the most competitive position groups of the summer.

Smith-Schuster, who has familiarity with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, will be a headache to deal with because he can be a factor in so many ways as a receiver.

He has the physical traits to be a high-level receiver, but also really understands his role in an offense, which undoubtedly appealed to the coaching staff.

So what does Smith-Schuster do well and what doesn’t he? We took a look at his tape and here’s what we uncovered.

The Good: Ability to find open areas between coverage

The Good of new #NYGiants receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is his ability to find open grass when his quarterback has time or creates it. pic.twitter.com/KbnqcPAeX3 — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) June 2, 2026

Much like Beckham, Smith-Schuster understands how to work in open areas with a quarterback who has the ability to improvise.

Not all receivers know what to do when the quarterback is off script; they find themselves flat-footed, watching as their quarterback avoids pressure to see whether they are running or still looking to pass.

Smith-Schuster moves around with the intention of getting open and giving the quarterback a place to throw the football.

That is extremely valuable in today's game, especially with the athleticism and speed of pass rushers today. It's more important now than ever to continue to work for your quarterback, and Smith-Schuster does that.

The Great: Short route receiving merchant

The Great of new #NYGiants receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is his ability to operate as a short pass receiver. pic.twitter.com/AfWQ6UWXB9 — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) June 2, 2026

In his best seasons, Smith-Schuster had a catch success rate of over 60%.

Why is that important? Because when you're running short routes, how often you catch the ball usually equates to picking up first downs and keeping the chains moving, or giving your quarterback a bailout so that they don't get sacked or hit.

It also creates more opportunities to run after the catch. That is what makes JuJu Smith-Schuster so good in the short route area.

On top of quality hands, he has a dense, strong frame that can withstand punishment in an area that can be described as a human pinball machine.

When he catches the ball, he can bounce off defenders and pick up extra yards, helping change the momentum of the game in his side's favor. That's why he's been able to keep putting up relevant statistical lines years after his statistical apex with the Steelers.

The Ugly: Inconsistent blocking

The Ugly of new #NYGiants receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is he lacks consistent effort as a blocker. pic.twitter.com/Nm0Ed98pvc — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) June 2, 2026

When you look at the film of Smith-Schuster blocking, calling it inconsistent is being kind. There are times on film where it doesn't even look like he's trying. While you can say that about many receivers, it doesn't mean that it's not an ugly trait.

For a guy like him, who works so much in the slot and—with Kansas City—would sometimes put his hand in the dirt, you have to be willing to get physical and stick your nose in to block guys.

At a much higher level than he does on the perimeter, he doesn't always do the greatest job of utilizing his body to stay between the ball carrier and the defender. That results in the ball carrier not picking up as many yards as they could if they gave just a little more effort.

Coach's Corner

Ever since those couple of years in Pittsburgh, where he seemed as if he was headed for superstardom, Smith-Schuster has operated as an effective member of a receiving committee.

But make no mistake, he still possesses the ability to have a breakout wide receiver one-like performance when given the chance.

In what has all of a sudden become an extremely crowded receiving room, it will be important for him to use his physicality whenever possible.

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