Retired Eagles DE Brandon Graham Taunts NY Giants About Saquon Barkley
It has been over a year since former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he won a Super Bowl ring in February.
While Giants Nation seems ready now to move on, one modern-day Eagles legend couldn’t resist the recent temptation to pour a little salt in the remaining wound.
Renowned trash-talker Brandon Graham, who retired in March after playing 15 seasons in Philly, recently taunted Big Blue supporters about Barkley's controversial free agency exit.
“Thank you, Giants fans," the two-time champion and former Second-Team All-Pro defensive end said while participating in a panel at Fanatics Fest last month. "Thank you for not being smart because your team left us Saquon.”
It is safe to say that none of the people who were attending the NYC-based event exerted any influence over co-owner John Mara, general manager Joe Schoen, or Barkley himself during last offseason's contract situation. But Graham refused to let sense get in the way of a good, old-fashioned ribbing, however.
Some trolling is expected, maybe even required, in a setting such as this one, but maybe there are other Barkley-centric jabs the 37-year-old could have delivered. The lack of logic notwithstanding, his remarks surely stung.
The healing process is ongoing following a franchise-worst 3-14 campaign and the concurrent Barkley heroics that transpired in the City of Brotherly Love, and now Graham is rubbing salt in the wounds. But he, like so many others, continues to oversimplify the Barkley saga.
Barkley and the NY Giants were not meant to be for the long term
Two specific things often get dismissed when evaluating this high-profile split: the star running back averaged only 3.9 yards per carry behind a porous offensive line, and the Eagles offered him only a million more guaranteed money than the Giants.
Furthermore, the former No. 2 overall draft pick had endured some injury troubles during the first six years of his career and had just turned 27, an age at which most running backs start to decline.
As a result, Schoen allowed Barkley to walk out the door and into the arms of a hated rival.
But the team did not just watch one of its homegrown talents and locker-room leaders cross into enemy territory.
He flourished in his first campaign with the Eagles, rushing for more than 2,000 rushing yards, winning Offensive Player of the Year honors, and helping the franchise obtain its second Lombardi Trophy.
None of those accolades were attainable with the Giants, though, at least not as the roster was constructed at the time. Schoen deserves some blame for not building an O-line that could clear rushing lanes and maximize Barkley's talents.
The GM's decision to ink decent yet unspectacular wide receiver Darius Slayton to a three-year, $36 million contract this offseason only draws further scrutiny to his Barkley dealings. However, keeping the marriage alive had become impractical.
The organization had other matters to address before justifying a hefty salary to a running back, and Barkley needed a team that could help him reach his vast potential. The latter immediately reaped the rewards of the breakup.
Now, the Giants hope they can officially get back on their feet next season. While none of Tyrone Tracy Jr., rookie Cam Skattebo, or veteran Devin Singletary are likely to display Saquon Barkley's superb versatility as an offensive playmaker, they can collectively comprise an effective backfield.
If the Giants reclaim their past ground-and-pound style, maybe New York can exorcise its demons and enter a promising new era.