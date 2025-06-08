One Giants Player We Shouldn't Forget About on Offense
The New York Giants’ offense has spent several seasons in a state of flux. This offseason, they took some swings and appear to have made some pickups that could energize this team.
After finishing near the bottom of the league in almost every major offensive category last season, the unit is in the middle of a much-needed rebuild.
With receiver Malik Nabers generating buzz as potentially a future cornerstone of this offense and a reshaped offensive line hoping to find consistency, there are plenty of new faces to evaluate.
But there’s one name flying well under the radar that they took in the draft, as he might just have some of the biggest impact on the Giants’ evolving offense.
The player that fans should not forget in this upcoming season is rookie running back Cam Skattebo, the fourth-round pick out of Arizona State.
Skattebo is a multifaceted back who has been labeled a do-it-all back. Skattebo made headlines during the college football playoffs when he took over the game in the Peach Bowl against Texas, where he finished the game with 143 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, along with 88 yards through the air and one touchdown.
This is the type of dynamic player they got as a steal in the later rounds of the draft. He’s a dynamic power back who can make a play at any moment. As for a unit that ranked 23rd last year on the ground, a spark plug like this could be exactly what the doctor ordered.
The move could pay sneaky dividends. With the backfield in transition, the door is wide open for someone like Skattebo to carve out a role as a versatile chess piece who can keep defenses on their toes.
Being a rookie, he may not get many touches early on in the season, but he has the potential to make plays with every carry he receives, which allows him to get the trust of the coaching staff.
In college, Skattebo was known for his power running, solid blocking, and pass-catching abilities. At 5-foot-9 and 219 pounds, he’s built low to the ground and runs with the kind of leg churn that gives defensive coordinators nightmares. He doesn’t need a bunch of carries to make an impact.
This isn't to say Skattebo will be featured the most in the run game. But in a league where having multiple backs is very common these days. Hidden yardage and hidden value make the difference between 6-11 and 9-8, the Giants need these types of guys. They need problem solvers. They need unpredictability. Cam Skattebo is all that and more.
As the summer unfolds and training camp battles begin to intensify, don’t be surprised if Skattebo’s name starts to pop up more often in practice reports, then in preseason games, and possibly even in red zone packages come this fall.
Giants fans might be locked in on Malik Nabers’s speed, Jaxson Darts’ future, or how the offensive line gels, but don’t forget the guys that fly under the radar. That’s where you’ll find Skattebo, biding his time, waiting for his moment, and fully prepared to bulldoze through it when it comes his way.
Because if there’s one Giant we shouldn’t forget about on offense this year, it’s Skattebo.
