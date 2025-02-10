Saquon Barkley Still Has Soft Spot for Giants Fans
Saquon Barkley might be enjoying all the spoils of playing for a Super Bowl championship team. Still, throughout the week leading to the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominating Super Bowl performance over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, Barkley let it be known that he still has a lot of love for the New York Giants fans.
“I’d be naive to think they weren’t supportive to me over the last six years,” Barkley said this past week.
“Obviously, a few of them were disappointed with my decision (to sign with the Eagles), but the way I look at it, all the things that happened over there and the love I have for them is the reason I am able to have the success I am having now. Just thankful for all those people over there.”
Giants fans risk committing blasphemy if they root for the Eagles under any circumstances. Still, Barkley's involvement in the Super Bowl did bring out the softer side in some Giants fans who undoubtedly wished that Barkley hadn’t departed for greener pastures.
Following failed contract negotiations with the Giants, No. 26 signed with Philly in free agency last offseason for a three-year, $37.75 million deal that was reportedly only a little more than $1 million more than the Giants best offer put on the table in 2023
For the Giants, watching their best player on offense go to a division rival stung, but seeing the kind of year he had behind the Eagles offensive line made it worse. Barkley harnessed his full powers behind a top-notch offensive line and rushed for a mammoth 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 2024 regular season.
He added another 278 yards and two scores through the air, posing a powerfully dual threat to opposing defenses.
The runner-up in MVP voting and the Offensive Player of the Year has astonishingly elevated his game in the playoffs, scoring five touchdowns and averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game before the Super Bowl.
Barkley would not have reached such heights from an individual and team standpoint if he had re-signed with the Giants. Still, when Barkley wore Giants blue and was healthy, he could single-handedly take over a game for the Giants offense, even if he didn’t have the type of offensive line in New York that he had in Philly.
The adversity Barkley faced in New York paved the way for him to blossom into full superstardom in Philadelphia.
He earned his yards the hard way more times than not. Giants fans recognized and appreciated his efforts then, and even if they cannot revel in his present success, that sentiment will remain for many years.