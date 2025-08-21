Preseason Success for Rookie QBs Not Necessarily a Sign of Things to Come
New York Giants fans are keenly aware of the fact that it’s only the preseason. Still, it’s also been difficult to suppress excitement after having seen rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart emerge as one of the top rookies this summer in competitive games.
The Giants' fan base has been clamoring for the next franchise quarterback since Eli Manning retired after the 2019 season. Dart, who will try to become what the team had hoped Daniel Jones would become, has done nothing to take himself out of the running for that vital role; on the contrary, he has inspired a new wave of hope.
But Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports offered a sobering reminder that exhibition excellence does not foretell actual success, highlighting recent examples of signal-callers who shone in August but flamed out once wins and losses started counting.
Jones was a perfect 5-of-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut. Unfortunately, though, his terrific 158.3 passer rating did not carry over into the regular season.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft threw for 14,582 yards and 70 touchdowns while tossing 47 interceptions in 70 games. New York was 24-44-1 in his starts. But Jones is far from the only one to perform well below his preseason standard.
Despite connecting on 9-of-10 pass attempts in his first exhibition game, Dorian Thompson-Robinson posted a 52.6 completion percentage in 15 games with the Cleveland Browns (five starts).
Kenny Pickett was also solid in his preseason debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is on his third team in four years.
Joe Milton certainly does not qualify as an NFL disappointment, but the young gunslinger has yet to parlay his flashes of splendor into a starting job.
Ergo, we can only learn so much from Dart's positive outing against the Bills. He still has much to work on before evolving into a productive NFL quarterback.
NY Giants fans are eager for the Jaxson Dart era
It is perfectly reasonable to applaud the Ole Miss alum for completing 12-of-19 passes for 154 yards and throwing a sublime 29-yard TD to Lil'Jordan Humphrey in that opening debut. It is too early to fantasize, however.
Coaching staffs are not going to empty their bag of tricks during the preseason. Deciphering defenses will be far more grueling once the competition ramps up this fall. Dart is still struggling when facing pressure, forcing misguided passes and exhibiting poor footwork.
Playing behind respected veterans like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston will allow Dart to smooth out the rough edges in his game. There is still plenty to cheer about right now. Fans should take Dart's stats with a grain of salt, but they should also take delight in how he carried himself on the field.
The 6-foot-2 Kaysville, Utah native operated with confidence, recovered nicely after making errant throws, and used his legs to salvage plays. Although Dart's performance does not guarantee greatness, it suggests clear progress.
And that is all the Giants are asking from him at this time. As long as he continues to improve each time he steps on the gridiron, including the preseason, a bright future should come to fruition.
