NY Giants' First-Round Picks Ranked Among Top 10 Rookies After First Preseason Week
While it is sad to say, the New York Giants' impressive preseason showing versus the Buffalo Bills last week is possibly their most important achievement in the last two years.
The team's 34-25 victory in Orchard Park means little in the grand scheme of things, but two young players gave fans another reason to look forward to Giants football.
That is what they call progress, and a big part of that was the performance of the team’s rookie draft class. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report ranked both Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart in the top five of his Week 1 preseason rookie performers. The supremely bendy outside linebacker comes in at No. 2, and the dual-threat quarterback sits at No. 4.
Those two first-round draft picks could determine how the public remembers the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era decades from now. Despite all the mistakes the general manager and head coach have made over the last four years, if Carter and Dart develop into foundational pieces who can rejuvenate one of the NFL's most iconic institutions, then those past blunders will seem far less relevant.
The Giants dangled the hope of a better future in front of their fan base when they drafted Daniel Jones in 2019, but maybe the excitement will last this time. These newcomers certainly made a strong first impression.
Rising Stars
Carter, the No. 3 overall pick, was a full-time edge rusher at Penn State for just one season, but he looks as polished and explosive as any rookie defensive talent. He has an aura about him, and while that could always change, it remained intact against the Bills.
Carter registered three pressures in only three pass-rushing snaps, using his excellent speed, flexibility, and balance to push through the offensive line. The 21-year-old most notably blew right by Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins, causing everyone to wonder if he will even need an adjustment period in the NFL.
The phenomenal athlete continues to challenge conventional wisdom, quickly solidifying himself as one of the most interesting players to watch this season. When a prospect is deified to the degree that Carter was coming out of college, it is extremely difficult to meet expectations.
A proper evaluation period cannot begin until the games start to count, but the unanimous All-American is backing up the lofty praise so far. Brent Sobleski ranked Abdul Carter behind only Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders in his rankings.
Dart wasn’t too shabby either. Giants management has publicly preached patience regarding the former Ole Miss star's development, insisting that veteran Russell Wilson will lead the offense for the upcoming campaign. Still, fans are eager to see what Dart can do on the field.
He gave them a glimpse of New York's opening exhibition matchup. The 2024 First-Team All-SEC selection completed 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 154 yards and one touchdown, showcasing plenty of the attributes that convinced the Giants to trade up for him in the NFL Draft.
Dart threw an absolute beauty to Lil'Jordan Humphrey for his first TD of the preseason and also added a team-high 24 rushing yards. He kept plays alive, using his underrated mobility to create opportunities for the offense.
When the No. 25 overall selection does eventually vault to the top of the depth chart, he should, at minimum, allow the Giants to expand their playbook. It was not all perfect -- there were a couple of ill-advised decisions -- but Dart looked capable, versatile, and confident.
Carter and Dart comprise a huge portion of the Giants' long-term blueprint. Preseason outings may seem insignificant, but successful reps of any kind can only help at this stage.
They will continue to share the spotlight during this critical gear-up period, with the next test coming on August 16 versus the New York Jets.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.