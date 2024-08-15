Giants Release DB Jalen Mills from NFI List
The New York Giants have released veteran safety Jalen Mills, who had been on their NFI (non-football injury) list with a calf strain.
Mills, 29, is 6-0 and 200 pounds. He entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick (PickNo. 233) of the Philadelphia Eagles out of LSU in 2016. He played five seasons with the Eagles before moving to the New England Patriots in 2021.
In eight seasons, Mills has appeared in 106 games with 83 starts, recorded 406 tackles, 53 pass breakups, and seven interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Although a cornerback by trade, Mills played the majority of his snaps last season at safety, splitting time between the box and at free safety and also playing snaps in the slot.
Last season, he allowed 58.6 percent of the pass targets against him to be completed (second-best in his career) for 157 yards and no touchdowns.
With the Giants having signed a pair of safeties (Raheem Layne and Jonathan Sutherland), Mills's release and the trade of defensive lineman Jordan Phillips to the Cowboys open up the two roster spots needed to accommodate Layne and Sutherland.