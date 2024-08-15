Giants Country

Giants Release DB Jalen Mills from NFI List

Mills never got on the field for the Giants this summer.

Patricia Traina

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Jalen Mills (21) looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Jalen Mills (21) looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Giants have released veteran safety Jalen Mills, who had been on their NFI (non-football injury) list with a calf strain.

Mills, 29, is 6-0 and 200 pounds. He entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick (PickNo. 233) of the Philadelphia Eagles out of LSU in 2016. He played five seasons with the Eagles before moving to the New England Patriots in 2021.  

 In eight seasons, Mills has appeared in 106 games with 83 starts, recorded 406 tackles, 53 pass breakups, and seven interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Although a cornerback by trade, Mills played the majority of his snaps last season at safety, splitting time between the box and at free safety and also playing snaps in the slot.

Last season, he allowed 58.6 percent of the pass targets against him to be completed (second-best in his career) for 157 yards and no touchdowns.

With the Giants having signed a pair of safeties (Raheem Layne and Jonathan Sutherland), Mills's release and the trade of defensive lineman Jordan Phillips to the Cowboys open up the two roster spots needed to accommodate Layne and Sutherland.

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

