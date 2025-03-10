Report: Giants Agree to Terms with ex-Saints Cornerback Paulson Adebo
The New York Giants, needing veteran leadership at cornerback, have reportedly made their first free agent acquisition of 2025 by agreeing to terms with former Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo.
Saints beat writer Nick reported that Adebo's deal is worth $54 million.
Adebo, 25 years old, was a 2021 third-round draft pick by the Saints out of Stanford. Standing 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, he has appeared in 52 career games with 51 starts and has 254 career tackles (209 solo), 10 interceptions, and 43 pass breakups.
Adebo, who took over the Saints CB1 job from Marshown Lattimore in 2023, missed 10 games last season due to a broken leg.
Adebo was ranked as Pro Football Network’s 23rd top free agent (out of 121) and deemed a “medium” risk after coming off his injury-shortened season.
“He is coming off a season in which he allowed just a 71.9 passer rating against and had three interceptions. The year before, he allowed a 62.7 passer rating and intercepted four passes on 100 targets,” PFN noted.
Last season, Adebo finished third on the Saints in penalties with 11 (nine accepted, six for defensive pass interference, and three for defensive holding) for 106 yards, resulting in seven first downs for the opposing offenses.
Adebo was ranked No. 86 on Pro Football Focus’s list of the top 200 players. Adebo, whom PFF compared to Alterraun Verner from 2014, had a 19.3% forced incompletion rate.
More Giants Free Agency Coverage
- Giants Re-Sign Tight End Chris Manhertz for Another Year
- Giants Re-Sign Punter Jamie Gillan to 3-Year Deal
- Giants Re-sign OLB Tomon Fox
- Giants Re-sign Long Snapper Casey Kreiter
- Giants Re-sign QB Tommy DeVito