Grading the Jets’ New Alternate Uniform: All-White Looks Alright

The Jets are doing their best to start anew in 2026.

While they decided to keep general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn after their abysmal 3–14 2025 season, New York made some significant roster additions this offseason. Notably, the club traded for quarterback Geno Smith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, signed linebacker DeMario Davis and defensive end Joseph Ossai, and drafted three rookies in the first round: edge defender David Bailey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Now, they’ve also added a new on-field look to their catalog.

On Tuesday, the Jets released a new alternate uniform set that they’ll debut in their 2026 home opener against the Packers at MetLife Stadium. Here’s a closer look, along with a grade for the new kit.

Jets to debut new all-white alternate uniform in 2026

The Jets will wear an all-white alternate uniform in 2026. | Photo via NFL.com

While it’s not technically a brand-new uniform, as they’re simply combining their road white jerseys with their home white pants, the Jets are adding a white helmet to their repertoire. The result? A fresh look that they’re calling their “White Out” set.

Here’s the full reveal, via the team’s social media.

it's here and it's perfect pic.twitter.com/7gZMsCe5Me — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 21, 2026

New York has added a new alternate logo to the mix as well, featuring a green jet wing inside the sillouette of a football. The design uses negative white space to complete their new all-white look.

new profile pic pic.twitter.com/4VC3nI8EKV — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 21, 2026

While I’m not a fan of the Jets’ entire array of uniforms—as evidenced by their spot at No. 31 in my NFL uniform rankings earlier this offseason—these all-whites are solid. They steer clear of what is an ugly primary green color and lean into the white-out trend that has become increasingly popular across both college and the NFL.

If the team can successfully pair these new kits with 80,000-plus Jets fans also rocking white to complete the look, then MetLife Stadium could become quite an electric atmosphere in 2026 and beyond—starting in Week 2 against the Packers.

Grade: B+

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