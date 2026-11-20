The Rams knew their time was coming.

They’d last played on Thanksgiving 51 years ago, long before the franchise left Los Angeles for St. Louis and then eventually made its way back West—a 20–0 win behind QB James “Shack” Harris’s three touchdown passes over the Lions in the first Turkey Day tilt at the Pontiac Silverdome. It was the NFL’s longest such drought.

To get ahead of it, and knowing how the NFL has leaned into its holiday windows and the curb appeal their team had, the Rams raised their hand at the league meetings in March to volunteer to host Thanksgiving night. The league instead asked that the Rams play on Black Friday. Not wanting to play a noon game on a short week, or to have their coaches and players in a hotel on Thanksgiving night, the team’s brass balked.

This week, the Rams are living the compromise.

As part of the NFL’s seemingly never-ending search for new broadcast windows, creating new game packages to sell to networks and streamers, the league got the Rams to agree to play Thanksgiving Eve. That, as the Rams saw it, would let players and coaches play the game and still have the holiday with their families, while checking the box of playing in the Thanksgiving TV window for the first time in a half-century.

But there was a catch.

Technically, this is their bye week, as it is for the Packers, their Thanksgiving Eve opponent. But because they play Wednesday, it’s not really a bye, which effectively means neither team gets a bye.

That’s a new thing for everyone involved. And to be clear, it’s not really ideal for anyone.

On the Rams’ side, you can throw in that the team already had to go to Australia , made two cross-country trips to the East Coast, was in prime time five times in the season’s first seven weeks, has already played on two Monday nights, and will play on the Thursday after Thanksgiving and then Christmas (which is a Friday), and, well, it will be a lot.

“We’re still learning through it,” Rams SVP of sports medicine and performance Reggie Scott said Thursday. “It’s just the reality of it. One thing I think we get more confirmation on is how important rhythm is. I do think when you look at these players, and I’m looking at them, and their sleep cycles, and their regimen, when you change the schedule one day, it is dynamically different for them.

“So for us, what you do learn is there’s more of a premium on how we optimize rhythm. How do we try to continue to find that within these weeks that are short and long.”

Rest, of course, is a big part of that, and the bye, in the meat-grinder that is an NFL season, is vital to getting enough of it.

How the Rams tried to preserve their bye

The Rams actually went to great lengths to preserve their bye, even after agreeing to play in the Thanksgiving Eve game. They offered to play on the Thursday of Week 10, which would’ve created back-to-back short weeks, and allowed the NFL to put their bye elsewhere in the schedule. The Packers, meanwhile, asked that if they were to play on Thanksgiving Eve, the league would make sure there were no inequities in scheduling leading up to the game.

For that reason, the NFL declined the Rams’ request to play that Thursday and gave both teams byes in Week 10.

The players noticed right away when the schedule came out.

“Byes are a very important part of the season,” said Rams seven-year veteran guard Kevin Dotson. “But this can’t be a reason for a downfall for our play.”

So both teams have done all they can to try to get the players the rest they need, while getting them ready for a game that could determine who’s still playing, and who’s going home in mid-January— the Rams and Packers are part of a traffic jam of seven contenders in the NFC North and West divisions, from which only five playoff teams can emerge.

The CBA mandates that players get four consecutive days off as part of their bye. The Packers, as such, worked with the NFL and NFLPA to make an exception—asking to put that stretch of off-days after the Wednesday game, rather than before it. The league and union signed off. So Green Bay had its players in on Monday. They’re back in the building today (Friday), after three days off, with tomorrow being like a normal Wednesday, Sunday being a Thursday, Monday being a Friday, and travel coming Tuesday.

The players will then be off four consecutive days after the game and return to Green Bay on Monday. Also, the Packers are allowing players to skip the team flight back to Wisconsin on Wednesday after the game if they’d rather fly elsewhere or stay in California to spend Thanksgiving with their families. It’s not perfect—those going back to Green Bay won’t land home until around 4 a.m. Thanksgiving morning—but the team is making an effort to get the players rest, and a benefit (seven days off total, Thanksgiving at home) for doing all this.

“For me, I think the bye is to really disconnect from football for a second, truly recenter yourself, get your recovery, hang out with your family, kind of get yourself back ready to go in that mindset.” Rams guard Kevin Dotson

Meanwhile, the Rams gave the players the week off, from the time the team landed in Los Angeles from Arizona on Sunday night until Saturday, without the flexibility the Packers had on the back end, since they play the Chiefs a week after Thanksgiving.

They’ve also, according to Scott, been very intentional in their message to players actually to take the time off, both mentally and physically.

“For me, I think the bye is to really disconnect from football for a second, truly recenter yourself, get your recovery, hang out with your family, kind of get yourself back ready to go in that mindset,” Dotson said. “Then when you come back, you can come back full steam. But I do say that you should definitely take full advantage of the bye, no matter how long it is. I don’t care if it would have been three days; you have to take full advantage of it.

“You need that break during the season.”

Dotson finds his peace by going fishing and playing it low-key during the week.

He and his Rams teammates will also get Thanksgiving off before diving into their prep for Kansas City, and he’s still working on plans for that—“My family, they travel well, so that’s a plus for me.” His wife, who works for Baylor Medical in Houston (the two were married earlier this year), plans to fly in for the game, as do his parents.

As he sees it, he’ll get to hit all the bye-week checkpoints he normally would, between rest and family time, even if they’re a little more fragmented.

The Rams, as forward-thinking as any team, do have data that backs up the importance of finding ways to get all that accomplished. But for Scott, who’s been in the NFL for 26 years, and his team, just as valuable is the experience they have dealing with these guys as human beings and, as they can, trying to get the right feel for this adjustment.

Sometimes, that means telling guys when to take their foot off the gas, and especially in a situation like the one they’re facing now.

“Most of these guys, and a lot of it is because they just don’t know any different, they want to stay in rhythm,” he said. “But there’s a little bit of, like, Hey, you don’t have to watch film. Hey, you don’t come in tomorrow to exercise or do anything. Absolutely, there are cases like that. I love [their drive] because that’s what allows them to be the best they are. But it’s forced rest. Rest is a weapon, I always say. And sometimes we have to force it on these guys.

“So absolutely, I have to grab guys and say, Hey, what’s your weekly schedule? … Well, I might come in on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday. It’s like, Nah, let’s pick one of those days.”

Rams guard Kevin Dotson on playing Thanksgiving Eve: “If you want to play in front of everybody, which I feel ups everybody’s performance, you have to play at those times.” | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No big break coming for the Packers and Rams

Every week, and usually more than that, Rams coach Sean McVay, chief of staff Carter Crutchfield, and Scott sit down to go through the schedule for the week—and a lot of it depends on where the team is, fatigue-wise, both mentally and physically.

They, and the Packers, will come out of Wednesday’s game knowing that they’re coming down the stretch of a hyper-competitive race for playoff spots and seeding.

There’s no big break coming.

So they have to find the silver linings that might not be there at first sight. One, for the Rams, was that between Nov. 16 (the day after the Cardinals game) and Dec. 12 (the day before they play at the Niners)—26 days—they play only twice, and both games are at home. That will allow the Rams to keep chipping away at this, with added flexibility, long after the Packers game ends.

“That’s a way to look at it for me from a performance lens,” Scott said. “These players are looking at it one day at a time, but for me to say, Hey, how can we look at this time and try to grab some cumulative recovery over this window? Even though it’s a shortened bye week, we do get some time on the back end; we do get eight days in between the games, between Wednesday and Thursday. And I’m trying to look at that and say, How can I find little micro doses of recovery for these guys’ turnover while still maintaining a rhythm?

“That’s powerful in my eyes, in terms of when you look at it from a totality standpoint.”

And, of course, it’s hard to say how all that will go in the final analysis, since there isn’t precedent for this situation, for the players.

But in today’s NFL, there’s also an acknowledgment that it’s the price of doing business.

“I always think about it as like, if you want to be at the top, you got to do the things that the people at the top do,” Dotson says. “And if it’s the top people going against the best people, everybody wants to see you play. And if you want to play in front of everybody, which I feel ups everybody’s performance, you have to play at those times.”

In other words, playing on Wednesday—it’ll actually be Dotson’s second time doing so, with a COVID-19-affected game his rookie year being the other—isn’t necessarily something he wants to do; it’s something he knows he has to do. And will probably have to do again.

As for Thanksgiving, he hasn’t decided on his plans. Maybe it’ll just be him and his wife cooking for the family. He’s thought about having the offensive line over, in which case he’d get it catered. “Or if [Matthew] Stafford or someone is getting catering, I might have to go over there.”

After that, it’ll be on to the Chiefs.

And he knows, regardless of the circumstances, he’ll have to have himself ready for that one, too.