Ian Eagle Had Funny Line About Travis Kelce's Loud Shoes During Chiefs-Panthers
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday by way of a game-winning field goal attempt as time expired. The defending champs became one of two teams to hit the 10-win mark in Week 12 with the 30-27 win and KC is officially back on track after dropping last week's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Travis Kelce had himself a solid day, catching six balls for 62 yards and climbing up the all-time NFL rankings for most career receiving yards by a tight end. He did so while wearing a particularly grabbing pair of bright yellow cleats that perfectly matched his gloves.
The constant flashes of bright yellow proved a bit distracting to CBS's Ian Eagle, on the call for the closely-fought contest, and the broadcaster made a crack about it in the second quarter.
"I got to tell you, from a play-by-play perspective, Travis Kelce, he's got penalty shoes," Eagle said to color commentator Charles Davis. "Every time I look I have to question myself, 'Is that a flag? Nope. It's just his shoes.'"
It is quite an arresting pair of kicks. Which should probably be expected from Kelce at this point.
The Chiefs leave Carolina with the W and next host the Las Vegas Raiders in some NFL Black Friday action.