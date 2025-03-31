2025 NFL Draft: 5 Potential Jaguars Option For No. 36
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner.
In a little over three weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the first draft class of a new regime. And so far, most of the attention has been on the Jaguars' first-round pick at No. 5 overall.
With that said, the Jaguars have nine other picks in April's draft to craft their draft around. Overall, the Jaguars' 10 picks are among the most in the NFL.
"Yeah, the short of it is there's talent in a lot of key spots, and with the amount of draft capital that we have at our disposal over the next two seasons, it's really exciting about what we can do there, especially knowing that that's the highest volume of draft capital that exists for any team in the NFL over the next two years," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last month.
"We're coming off two cycles with the Los Angeles Rams where that was the exact same case: 24 picks over the last two drafts. So really this is a dynamic that I'm uniquely positioned to navigate and really looking forward to utilizing as a means of continuing to develop this roster.”
So with that said, we are set to take a look at some prospects who could make sense for the Jaguars after their first pick.
First up: their second-round pick at No. 36.
Ole Miss CB Trey Amos
The Jaguars added to the secondary in free agency with Jourdan Lewis at cornerback and Eric Murray at safety, but one has to think the Jaguars aren't done adding to the unit after finishing the year as one of the league's worst pass defenses. One obvious spot to upgrade after adding their veteran free agents is outside cornerback.
As things stand today, the Jaguars have Tyson Campbell and Montaric Brown as players with recent starting experience on the outside. Jarrian Jones played mostly inside as a rookie but played outside at times in college. Lewis has the ability to play both inside and outside, but he projects mostly inside.
That brings the Jaguars to adding another cornerback to the mix to make it a feisty training camp competition. Amos was first-team All-SEC in 2024, has a ton of starting experience, and has the speed and production to take a dice roll on. With some developing, he can be a play-making starting cornerback.
Notre Dame DB Xavier Watts
As we mentioned, the Jaguars already invested in the safety position in free agency earlier this month. Murray should serve as an instant starter and steady upgrade for the defense compared to the struggling safety play they got last year, but they should not let that move serve as all they do at the position.
Xavier Watts has been a true play-maker throughout his career and could geniunely start early on in his career, giving him a chance to grow under Murray's leadership. Watts has all the traits on and off the field you look for in a safety, and there is a great chance positional value pushes him down the board for a team like the Jaguars to benefit from.
Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel
Jacksonville has made it clear this offseason that there will be a new-look wide receiver room in 2024. They parted ways with four different receivers from last year's room as well as star pass-catching tight end Evan Engram. Jacksonville has added Dyami Brown so far this offseason, but there is a lot more room for upgrades.
Jaylin Noel put on a complete show at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, offers special teams value, and has the ability to develop into a legitamate big-play threat at the next level. He can play multiple roles in a passing game, making him an easy fit to join Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis, Parker Washington, and Brown in 2025.
Toledo DL Darius Alexander
The Jaguars have been a popular pick for Mason Graham at No. 5 overall for a few reasons. Perhaps most notably though is the fact that Graham has higher odds to reach No. 5 than Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter do. But what if one of those players do fall to Jacksonville? Or what if they take a pass-catcher like Tetairoa McMillan or Tyler Warren? Or maybe an offensive lineman?
In short, there are a lot of "If's" that come along with any draft pick and Graham to the Jaguars is included. So, what "if" they draft a non-defensive tackle at No. 5? Then a guy like Toledo's Darius Alexander could come in play. Alexander was the best player on the field more often times than not in 2024 and projects as a versatile interior disrupter moving forward.
Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson
The Jaguars have made some clear upgrades to the offensive line this offseason, signing four different free agents who can all fill big roles. Robert Hainsey is going to start at center, Patrick Mekari will start at guard while also having the ability to fill in, well, anywhere. Then Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga both have starting experience at tackle and have taken reps at guard.
Versatility was clearly a focus for the Jaguars this offseason, so adding a player like Donovan Jackson would make plenty of sense. He has 31 career starts at guard and filled in admirably at left tackle for nine games down the stretch for Ohio State's offense. He could compete for a spot at left guard right away and then enter 2026 as a clear starter.
