2025 NFL Draft: Former GM Mocks Surprising Player to Jaguars
When it comes to the NFL Draft, anything can happen -- anything.
No matter what team, what pick, whatever. The draft is an everchanging curveball each and every year, even in the most average of drafts.
So when one sees a mock draft that has some shocking selections here and there, it isn't worth discounting. In fact, oftentimes it can create dialouge around a selection that previously did not receive much attention.
Such is the case for the Jaguars in the latest ESPN mock draft, which is penned by former NFL general manager Mike Tannebaum. In this version, the Jaguars are able to have the rare chance to select Penn State edge defender Abdul Carter at No. 5 after Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Armand Membou go in the first four picks.
"Even this high on the board, this would be tremendous value. Carter got pressure on 18.5% of his pass rushes last season, helping him register 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss. His ability to play both off the ball and off the edge will draw comparisons to Micah Parsons, and I think Carter might actually have more power in his game," Tannebaum said.
"Even with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, Jacksonville struggled with its pass rush last season, finishing 28th in sacks (34). So I'd be running the card in if I were the Jaguars and Carter was still available when they got on the clock. "
You almost never see the Jaguars have a chance to land Carter in most mock drafts. The star pass-rusher is no longer linked to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 with the emerging chances of Cam Ward being the top pick, but plenty of mocks have him going No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns.
Even if the Browns do pass on Carter, the Jaguars would then have to hope the New York Giants and New England Patriots both do the same.
Taking Carter would mean passing on Mason Graham, but it is traditionally tougher to find special players at edge rusher than it is at defensive tackle. Chances are if Carter is on the board, the Jaguars will form one of the NFL's best trio of pass-rushers in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Carter, and the rookie pass-rush start out of Penn State.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Like us on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.