2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Land Blue-Chip Player in Latest Mock
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a month away, and teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the home stretch of preparing for the most important team-building event of the offseason.
The Jaguars have made it clear how important the draft is set to be as they look to shape their roster into a new image.
With that in mind, it is always a smart process to look at what evaluators, insiders and draft experts project to the Jaguars at various stages of the offseason.
The latest such mock draft comes from a legend of the industry in ESPN's Mel Kiper. And like many analysts before, Kiper goes with the chalk pick for the Jaguars with Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham.
"The Jaguars' top need hasn't changed through free agency. They have to add a pocket-pushing, havoc-wreaking defensive tackle in the middle of the line after Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton combined for two sacks there in 2024," Kiper said.
"Graham had only 3.5 sacks last season at Michigan, but he also tallied 26 pressures and 14 run stops. His technique is outstanding, and he has the power and leverage to pop back interior offensive linemen. Slotted between Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, he could dominate."
Kiper is far from alone in mocking Graham to the Jaguars. After a free agency period where the Jaguars added nine new players but zero defensive linemen, the Jaguars have the need for a game-changer in the middle of their defense and Graham has proven to be that player.
Jacksonville has solid depth at defensive tackle, but they lack a true blue-chip player at the position. Graham could be that player, though, giving the Jaguars their own version of Braden Fiske.
Kiper noted, though, that he did consider other selection at No. 5: Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. This seems unlikely after the Jaguars added two tight ends in free agency and how high they appear on Brenton Strange. Still, it is worth considering.
"After Jacksonville cut Evan Engram, I considered Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. It's not out of the question, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence would love having Warren in the pass game, which also just lost Christian Kirk," Kiper said.
