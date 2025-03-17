Post-Free Agency Mock Draft: Who Do We Have Jaguars Drafting?
xxxx
Round 1, No. 5 Overall: Michigan DL Mason Graham
The Jaguars, to me, can still go anywhere with the No. 5 pick. With that said, Mason Graham seems like the most logical pick right now. The Jaguars have experienced veterans at the position with Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton, and Maason Smith showed plenty of flashes. But these are all good players. Graham has the chance to be great, and the Jaguars should roll that dice.
Round 2, No. 36 Overall: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
The Jaguars could still use some firepower in their wide receiver room. Brian Thomas Jr. will be the workhorse, Dyami Brown will get plenty of looks, and then Gabe Davis and Parker Washington file in as auxiliary options. The Jaguars need another threat on a rookie deal in the room, and they get a talented receiver here who could be the long-term No. 2 next to Thomas.
Round 3, No. 70 Overall: California CB Nohl Williams
The Jaguars absolutely improved their secondary with the additions of Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray in free agency, but there is still a need to boost the unit in the draft. The Jaguars would be wise to address cornerback in the top-100, which would help round out the room with other cornerbacks on rookie deals like Jarrian Jones and Montaric Brown. Nohl Williams would bring plenty of college production and pro-ready traits.
Round 3, No. 88 Overall (via Minnesota): UNC EDGE Kaimon Rucker
Jacksonville has one of the best edge duos in the NFL in Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, but they need to improve the depth behind them. Which we said last offseason ... and the offseason before ... nonetheless, the Jaguars can add one here in an experienced pass-rysher in Kaimon Rucker.
Round 4, No. 107 Overall: UCF RB R.J. Harvey
The Buccaneers frequently used three running backs last season, and it would make sense for the Jaguars to do the same this year. After Keilan Robinson sparingly played as a rookie, the Jaguars have a chance to add a versatile and productive back in R.J. Harvey who would serve as an instant fit in Liam Coen's offense.
Round 4, No. 126 Overall (via Minnesota): William & Mary OL Charles Grant
This is later than I wanted to select an offensive tackle, but the Jaguars' moves in free agency allowed them to be a bit patient. The patience pays off here with sleeper offensive lineman Charles Grant, who could be one of the best value picks this year. They could slowly develop him thanks to the additions they made last week.
Round 5, No. 142 Overall: Clemson DB RJ Mickens
The Jaguars added one starting safety this offseason in Murray. Perhaps they see Antonio Johnson or Andrew Wingard as capable of being the other starting safety -- or perhaps they move Darnell Savage back to safety, where he spent the end of the 2025 season. If they go with any of those moves, they could go with a versatile and athletic safety to develop in RJ Mickens.
Round 6, No. 182 Overall: Wisconsin OL Jack Nelson
The Jaguars added two starters and one backup offensive lineman in free agency, and they added a second backup earlier in this mock draft. Now, they add their fifth lineman of the offseason to complete the total shake up of the OL. Jack Nelson has played both tackle and guard in college and could be a developmental piece inside.
Round 6, No. 194 Overall (via Seattle): Georgia Tech DL Zeek Biggers
The Jaguars added a defensive tackle in Graham earlier, but they get another high-ceiling dice roll here in Zeek Biggers. He can play multiple spots across the defensive line and had a solid day of testing at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Round 7, No. 221 Overall: Oklahoma EDGE Ethan Downs
A three-year starter who is tough as nails and wins with effort and relentlessness, Ethan Downs simply plays like the type of front seven player the Los Angeles Rams have targeted for a long, long time. He could be developed into a Michael Hoecht-type player.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.