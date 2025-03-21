2025 NFL Draft: Latest Mock Boosts Jaguars' OL
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put in a lot of work overturning the roster in the last few weeks, saying goodbye to some long-time pieces and bringing in 10 free agents so far.
The next big chance the Jaguars will have to add talent to their roster is at next month's NFL Draft, where the Jaguars will be looking for a game-changer at No. 5 overall.
There are a number of directions the Jaguars can go after free agency; they beefed up the offensive line, but it does not seem like the leadership group of Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli would ignore the chance to add a blue-chipper to the unit.
Then there are question marks along the defensive line, secondary, and pass-catchers as well, giving the Jaguars plenty of flexibility.
As a result, it is hard to find many surprising projections for the Jaguars in mock drafts leading up to the first-round. And that is no different in the latest mock draft from The Athletic, which has the Jaguars taking Armand Membou with the No. 5 pick.
"You can never have enough quality offensive linemen. Just ask the Eagles. So even after adding Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey and Chuma Edoga in free agency, Jacksonville wisely puts another young pillar in front of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence," The Athletic's Jeff Howe said.
"Membou is short, by traditional thresholds, to play tackle, but he likely has the athleticism to play the position in the NFL, though he wouldn’t have to immediately.
The Jaguars have added two offensive tackles -- and four offensive linemen overall -- in free agency, so selecting another tackle would give the Jaguars quite the log jam. But after the unit has struggled for as long as it has, would anyone blame the Jaguars for going all in?
"The Jaguars aren’t in desperate need with the recently re-signed Walker Little on the blindside and 2023 first-round pick Anton Harrison at right tackle," Howe said.
"Maybe Membou competes for a job at guard before eventually transitioning out to tackle if that’s where the Jaguars ultimately deem he’d best fit. For now, though, injecting youth, talent and depth into the offensive line is a priority. The Jaguars do that here ."
