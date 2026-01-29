What the Jaguars Should Really Do With Travis Hunter This Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the NFL's most fascinating stories entering the 2025 season in Travis Hunter.

That hasn't changed entering the 2026 offseason, either, with Hunter once again set to receive a large amount of attention and focus from outside sources. That is understandable considering the brand and platform the No. 2 pick possesses, and there is no real getting around it.

But with such a focus on Hunter, what is the real path the Jaguars should forge forward with their talented two-way player? We take a look below.

Hunter's Path

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said at the end of the Jaguars' season that it is only logical for Hunter to have more put on his plate at the cornerback position moving forward. Hunter played twice as many snaps on offense than defense a year ago, but the Jaguars have larger questions at cornerback than they do at wide receiver.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, this is the only logical move for the Jaguars. It is clear they have a trio of starting wide receivers in Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington, and the same can not be said for the defensive side of the ball. With Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome set to be unrestricted free agents at cornerback, the Jaguars could have to replace their 1,197 combined snaps from a year ago.

The Jaguars do have a pair of free agents at wide receiver with Tim Patrick and Dyami Brown, but they only combined for 692 snaps a year ago. The Jaguars need Hunter at cornerback more today, but the Jaguars need to ensure they make the offseason moves that mean they will also need Hunter at cornerback more tomorrow, too.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) lets out a yell as he is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars can't enter the offseason without a clear, firm, and disciplined approach to how they are going to utilize Hunter. It can't be as simple as to say it could change by week, even if that is the truth. The Jaguars need to shape the roster this offseason with Hunter in mind for a specific role, not force him to shape around the roster instead.

Last year is a perfect example. The Jaguars drafted Hunter with the idea of him playing more offense than defense, but the composition of the team changed over the course of the year. Brown failed as a starter, Parker Washington stepped up, Tyson Campbell was traded, and injuries hit both positions.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result of cornerback and wide receiver both being in flux last season, so was Hunter's usage. The Jaguars must find answers earlier this time around. The only path forward is to find Hunter's role and adjust around it now so they are not doing so in October.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.