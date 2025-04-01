2025 NFL Draft: What Omarr Norman-Lott Would Offer Jaguars
It no secret the Jacksonville Jaguars have a significant need at defensive tackle. Sure, they have potential emerging young players in Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson, while also possessing two other veterans in Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton. However, the play from this group must improve and that means more competition.
The Jaguars had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, a big reason why they went 4-13 following two straight winning seasons. They must get better consistency and play from their interior defensive line, especially in pass rush and they'll have keen eye for the talent in this year's NFL Draft.
One player that could intrigue them is Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott. The redshirt-senior spent his first three seasons in Tempe, Arizona with the Arizona State Sun Devils before transferring to Knoxville in his redshirt junior season, where he became a key rotational pass rusher. The former three-star recruit was then invited to and participated in this year's Reese's Senior Bowl.
Let's take a closer look at what Norman-Lott can bring to the next level and, possibly, the Jaguars.
Strengths
This is one of the more intriguing interior defensive linemen in the NFL Draft. With under 1000 snaps played in the last five seasons, there is not a lot of tape to go off of but what Norman-Lott has shown is NFL-worthy. His frame in the upper-half is compact and dense, unleashing impressive strength at the point of attack.
Norman-Lott offers great explosive capacity off the line and will use that speed and upper-half create some quality speed-to-power. This is an advanced pass rusher with a variety of rush moves to his arsenal such as the lift move, rip-dip, long-arm, and plenty more, and it allows him to soften the edge of his rushes and create penetration in the pocket.
There are some flashes in the run game with his athleticism on display, using quality short-area burst and quickness to work across face of defenders and attack the backfield. Norman-Lott's skill set and functional athleticism opens the door for alignment versatility in multiple fronts.
Weakness
Norman-Lott is an inexperienced interior defender with under 1000 snaps in his college career, including just 255 defensive snaps last year. The eye-popping number here is that he has always played more pass rush snaps than run defense snaps (139 to 86 in his finals season with the Volunteers) and it has shown on film.
When it comes to playing leverage, Norman-Lott is downright inconsistent in this area and will get washed away from the play on numerous occasions. He's an out of control tackler who has inconsistent technique in his tackling ability and lacks the control at times in his rushes.
To add on, Norman-Lott is an undersized defender at just 6-foot-1, 287 pounds. This will limit his fit in some systems at the next level.
What Norman-Lott brings to the NFL
There is a lot of potential here with Norman-Lott. Early in his career, he projects as a late down interior rusher who can attack from the 4i and 3-technique as he continues to add more muscle, power, and discipline in the trenches against the run.
The Jaguars could use an interior rushing defender, one that could be effective in potential NASCAR packages. Norman-Lott would be quality developmental depth in Jacksonville and offer some potential to be a part of the defensive line rotation. By the end of his rookie contract, he could become a starter with a higher ceiling as a run defender as he begins to add more experience.
