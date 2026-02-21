One Free Agent Suggestion Would Be Odd Move for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars could be an exciting team to track this offseason, but it remains to be seen just what moves are ahead.

With that said, it feels like there are certain positions the Jaguars seem relatively OK at. Moves could be made around the roster as a whole, but not every position group needs a home run swing from general manager James Gladstone and his staff.

Safety feels like it belongs in that conversation, but perhaps there are enough options in free agency to change that. One recent suggestion certainly appears to think so.

Jaguars Fit

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the best landing spots for the top five safeties in free agency, and they see the Jaguars as a match for Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jalen Thompson.

"As PFF analyst Bradley Locker highlighted in his look at one free agent each team should pursue, it would be a prudent move for the Jaguars to build up their secondary depth. Andrew Wingard recorded the most snaps among Jaguars safeties and is currently without a contract, presenting an opportunity to upgrade with a consistent name like Thompson," PFF said.

"Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile deploys a high rate of open coverages, utilizing two deep safeties. Last season, only three teams ran a higher percentage of two-high looks than the Jaguars (52.3%), one of which was the Arizona Cardinals (53.4%). That connection makes Thompson a seamless fit, as he has earned an 83.5 PFF coverage grade in open coverages, excelling in quarters and half-field zone responsibilities.

With all of that in mind, the Jaguars have some internal options at safety that could make a big swing like Thompson seem like a potentially misguided move. It is true the Jaguars are set to lose starting safety Andrew Wingard to free agency unless the Jaguars re-sign him, and he would leave plenty of snaps to replace.

But the Jaguars also have a few young options already on the roster to consider as Wingard's replacement. The Jaguars took Caleb Ransaw in the third-round with their second selection of the draft in 2025, but he missed the entire year with a foot injury, Ransaw is unproven, but the Jaguars will want to see him play sooner than later.

That doesn't even include Antonio Johnson , who was a breakout star for the Jaguars' defense with five interceptions last season. And this one is a bit deeper of a pull, but Rayuan Lane flashed serious talent in limited snaps last season.

In short, the Jaguars have young talent at the position alongside veteran safety Eric Murray. They could add another, but it seems unclear if they would be willing to spend for help.

