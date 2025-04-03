3 Needs the Jaguars Need to Address in Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime that features new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone has done a great job so far in addressing the team's biggest needs and having a plan for how they want their team to look like heading into the 2025 season.
Coen and Gladstone want to get this thing turned around and they want to do it fast.
These two did not come to Jacksonville to wait a couple of seasons to see if they can win the AFC South and make it back to the playoffs. They are moving with a purpose and are getting things in order for their upcoming season.
The next step for Gladstone and Coen is the 2025 NFL Draft, which is a couple of weeks away. Soon the Jaguars will have their final draft board in order with the players they want to target on there.
It will be the first draft for Coen and Gladstone working together. The Jaguars will start most of the rounds at the top of the draft board, and their first pick will be the fifth overall pick. Coen and Gladstone will look to have a solid class in their first year in Jacksonville.
According to ESPN, the Jaguars' top three needs are a cornerback, a defensive tackle, and a safety. All their top needs are on the defensive side of the ball.
Top three needs: CB, DT, S. The Jaguars added Jourdan Lewis in free agency to be the nickel. That helps, but they don't have another outside corner opposite Tyson Campbell. Jarrian Jones showed flashes as a rookie in 2024 and will have to compete for playing time. Campbell, who signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract last July, has missed 11 games in the past two seasons and hasn't played at the level he did in 2022.
The Jaguars also need an interior disruptor to boost the run defense and create push in the middle, which was missing last season and would help edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Eric Murray and Darnell Savage are the likely starting safeties, but both joined the team as free agents and aren't viewed as long-term starters. -- Michael DiRocco
The Jaguars will need to improve their defense to help the offense out. The defense showed sparks of what it can be in a few games last season, but they still need to fill out the areas that struggled in last season.
Please be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
You can let us know your thoughts also when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.