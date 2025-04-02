Shocking Pick Emerges For Jaguars in One Mock Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a lot of moves this offseason to put their team in the best position to turn things around next season. The Jaguars have a new regime that features new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone. Those two have done an excellent job working together so far this offseason.
Gladstone and Coen have known each other since their time together as members of the Los Angeles Rams organization. These two are two of the best up-and-coming general managers and head coaches in the National Football League.
They had a plan on what they wanted their team to look like heading into 2025 and they have made the right moves so far.
Up next for Coen and Gladstone is the 2025 NFL Draft. Soon, they will have their final draft board in order with players they want to go after that could make their team better and give them the best chance to win. They own the fifth overall pick in the draft and with that pick, they can find talent at different positions. It is a flexible pick for the Jaguars.
Most experts have the Jaguars going with defense with their first round pick but one mock draft has the Jaguars making a new pick that may shock a lot of people but does make sense for the new regime.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News has the Jaguars taking offensive tackle Armand Membou out of the University of Missouri with the fifth overall pick. Membou is a top talent at his position, and the Jaguars want to give their starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence the best protection they can. So, taking Membou with the fifth overall pick makes sense.
"The Jaguars have Walker Little, but Anton Harrison has had issues on the right side. Membou can be their version of Tristan Wirfs, starting right away with a good combination of toughness and quickness," said Iyer.
This would be a good selection for the Jaguars because Membou will be ready to start right away. He is also a good pass blocker as well as a run blocker. Membou is climbing draft boards and the Jaguars will have the first chance to pick him because the teams ahead of them need quarterbacks and skill positions.
Please be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
You can let us know your thoughts also when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.