2025 NFL Draft: What Xavier Watts Would Bring to Jaguars
As one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have mostly kept several of their key starters from last season intact despite a robust free agency and a deep defensive NFL Draft class.
With Anthony Campanile on board as the team's defensive coordinator, improvement should arise from the group regardless.
At safety, Jacksonville is keeping Darnell Savage as their box defender and signed Eric Murray in free agency to balance the safety room following Andre Cisco's departure. However, this does not mean general manager James Gladstone is finished at the position. Could he continue to pursue a top safety prospect in next month's draft?
Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts could be in play. A former wide receiver turned safety, Watts has been one of the best players at his position since 2023 with 13 interceptions in two seasons.
He's the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy that season, along with being a unanimous All-American and then a consensus in 2024, giving Notre Dame one of the top backend defenders they have had in years.
Let's take a closer look at what Watts could bring to the NFL.
Strengths
Watts' ball production and skills stand out the most for anyone in this regard. He's an explosive, twitchy defender who attacks downhill while bringing great eye discipline and football intelligence to work into throwing windows and remaining consistent in backpedals. Watts will attack the catch point at will while making plenty of defended passes in the process.
The former four-star recruit also presents coverage discipline in shell responsibilities, zone spacing and finding his landmarks. He covers the vertical shots well with enough change of direction ability to work into the deep thirds and carry the vertical planes.
As a run defender, Watts brings a quality wingspan and physicality as a tackler. His explosiveness and trigger downhill allow him to work over the top and accelerate into the ball carrier. He has shown to be a stout tackler when his technique is sound and plays with sound control at the point of contact.
Weaknesses
Watts has a tendency to struggle in man coverage and there is some hip tightness that causes him to struggle with reaction to stimuli against opposing receivers. He seems to have a more natural feel on the backend, where he can use his range and coverage prowess to roam green grass.
In run support and as a tackler, Watts has run into issues with playing under control and technique. There have been plenty of times when he has overrun the ball carrier and whiffs at the point of contact, and he has shown to be inconsistent in his pursuit angles, compromising the third level for explosive plays on the ground.
What Watts projects to at the next level
Watts' projection to the next level is quite easy. With his combination of explosiveness, range, ball production, and coverage prowess, he firmly projects as a potential starting free safety at the next level. He would fit in most defensive systems and would provide them with an aggressive and ball-attacking defensive back.
Despite the Jaguars signing Murray, Watts could be an intriguing possibility in the early portions of the second round, where he projects the best. Adding him would provide Campanile with options and competition in the safety room while adding much-needed ball-hawking skills on the backend.
