How James Gladstone Adds Layer of Intrigue to NFL Draft
James Gladstone said this week’s itinerary of pre-draft preparations includes internal mock drafts and scenario planning. And just like the Jaguars, other NFL teams are completing similar exercises.
However, when teams attempt to predict what Jacksonville will do at 5 in the first round, or 36 early in Round 2, the exercise is much more difficult.
“Jacksonville is a wild card – watch,” one NFL executive told Adam Schefter.
Not only is Gladstone the NFL’s newest general manager, he’s also the youngest. And in what many call the most unpredictable draft in recent memory, Jacksonville is the most unpredictable team.
“Many mock drafts have pegged the Jaguars to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall,” Schefter wrote. “As the venerable Lee Corso says, however -- not so fast, my friends. New GM James Gladstone -- who has 10 picks to work with, including four in the top 90 -- might not be that predictable.”
The Titans will be predictable, at least with the No. 1 overall pick. New Tennessee general manager Mike Borgonzi said Tuesday the team will not trade the draft’s most valuable selection. Gladstone has said no such thing with regard to No. 5, clearly indicating the Jaguars are open for business with hands cupped to their ears.
That’s just one reason why the draft is so unpredictable, after Tennessee kicks off Thursday night. Like the Titans, Gladstone and the Jaguars covet large quantities of draft capital. Those 10 Jacksonville picks could easily become 11, 12 or even increase the Jaguars’ haul a year from now, in the 2026 draft.
What will the Jaguars do?
Gladstone actually answered that question at his pre-draft press conference last week.
“Well, it is the entertainment business…I don’t know if we were to announce that right now that many people would feel the need to watch on Night 1,” Gladstone said. “But there's still a lot of fun dialogue to be had amongst our crew. It’s great.
“We have the scouting staff on-site and in the building for the first time this week, so kind of rounding out a lot of the conversations we've had with the coaching staff over the last month, and really allowing the cement to settle and start to harden here as we creep toward the Night 1 of the draft, that fifth-overall selection.”
