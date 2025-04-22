BREAKING: Insider Drops Draft Bombshell For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have the entire NFL on the edge of their seats with just a few days to go before the 2025 NFL Draft.
At this point in the process, it seems as if the Jaguars are one of the harder teams for anyone to nail down -- especially when it comes to the No. 5 pick.
All along the Jaguars have been connected to Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham throughout the draft process. That didn't slow down before the NFL Scouting Combine, after it, or even after free agency.
Now, though, doubt is starting to sink in amongst insiders across the NFL.
On the Unsportsmanlike Podcast, ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped a potentially massive update about the Jaguars and their draft plans.
"The one thing I feel pretty comfortable in saying is I don't believe that Mason Graham is gonna go No. 5. Don't believe he's going No. 5. Okay, so what is Jacksonville doing?" Schefter said.
"I would just say that the sense I am getting is that Jacksonville very well, again there are no absolutes, this is all informed speculation. But the sense that I am getting is that Jacksonville very well could be an offensive player. And it could be Ashton Jeanty, and it could be Tet McMillan. Like, we don't know where it is going right now. But I feel pretty comfortable in saying I don't think it is going Mason Graham."
While there should not be many things that qualify as surprises when it comes to the always unpredictable NFL Draft, it still qualifies as a quasi-bombshell that one of the biggest insiders in sports now believes the Jaguars will not be drafting Graham.
We will have our answer soon. But one thing is for certain, and it is that the Jaguars can not afford to not hit on this pick to kick off the new regime of Liam Coen, James Gladstone, and Tony Boselli.
“I think naturally that's absolutely where your mind goes. We've had discussions on that subject a number of times," Gladstone said last week.
"Certainly feel really good about the pot of players right now that we're discussing, and that that would align with all the messages that we would like to send to the locker room, to our fan base, to the greater football landscape about who the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be moving forward.”
