Insider Labels Jaguars One of Draft's Wild Cards
A few days before the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are still a team surrounded by mystery.
With a new general manager in James Gladstone, a new head coach in Liam Coen, and a new executive vice president of football operations in Tony Boselli, there are no track records or patterns for anyone to monitor when it comes to what the Jaguars will do at No. 5.
The Jaguars have long been linked to Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham, but that is more conventional wisdom and dot connecting than any hard, grounded connections.
In short, the Jaguars currently appear to be a team who nobody can really nail down.
ESPN's Adam Schefter weighed in on the Jaguars' options at No. 5, and noted that one person in the NFL has called the Jaguars a wild card when it comes to what direction they may lean.
"Many mock drafts have pegged the Jaguars to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5 overall. As the venerable Lee Corso says, however -- not so fast, my friends. New GM James Gladstone -- who has 10 picks to work with, including four in the top 90 -- might not be that predictable. As one league executive said recently: "Jacksonville is a wild card -- watch," Schefter wrote.
"Jaguars coach Liam Coen has long had a soft spot for wide receivers in the draft, and the top-rated wideout in this class, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, has drawn comparisons to ... the Bucs' Mike Evans. Coen, who coached Evans last year, knows how valuable a player like that can be to an offense. Some have questions McMillan's passion for football, but others suggest he is misunderstood and that, when he's on a football field, "he's an absolute baller."
It would be surprising to see the Jaguars add McMillan after what Coen said about the draft's receivers last week, though it is at least worth wondering if they offensive-minded head coach will want an offensive weapon with his first pick,
Either way, the Jaguars are a team that we will simply have to wait to see what they do. The days of them being predictable, for now, are gone.
