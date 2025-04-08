Jaguars Disrespected in Latest Power Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars turned to the next page in in the future of the franchise. Replacing both the head coach and general manager positions has been a crucial first step in the right direction of getting back to the promise land; that being the playoffs.
After a poor season in Jacksonville, in which the franchise finished 4-14, the front office had banded together to make changes in the form of new players through free agency. While they do hold the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, certain needs have been addressed already through the early stages of pro free agency.
With new general manager James Gladstone informing the media they will look to build this roster through the draft, as it stands currently, the Jaguars are still near the bottom of the pack when it comes to the way too early power rankings published by USA Today.
Contributing writer Jarret Bailey had the franchise possessing the 26th overall spot going into the new season, as the prediction and rankings lie primarily on the current state of the roster and the free-agent additions. Below is what Bailey had to say to back his claim, regardless of the comedy used.
Alright, jokes aside, why do so many AFC South personnel look like Love Is Blind castmates? Brian Callahan looks like Dave, and Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks way too much like Mason for me not to make note of it. Love may be blind, but Gladstone better not be when it comes to roster building or Jacksonville is going to remain in the same spot they're currently in," Bailey wrote.
The Jaguars will need a strong comeback season from several of their mainstay players. Other than wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, there weren't a ton of players to be excited about down the stretch of the campaign. But the new additions should bring new excitement to Duval's fans.
While there's a ton of work still to be done, the Jaguars floor shouldn't fall below the 26th spot, as they have a young core that will be able to improve the more they play together. We will find out soon just how much the new regime is able to push the Jaguars forward.
You can make sure to follow us right this moment on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Also go find our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE