Analyzing the Jaguars' Early Offseason Moves
The Jacksonville Jaguars have begun rebuilding their roster this offseason. While it will take longer than one season, and the Jaguars have yet to sign any big-name players, they have begun the process of adding talent to a roster lacking it in many areas.
Jacksonville added a new general manager, head coach, and coordinators and has now turned its focus to adding new players. Jacksonville needs help at many positions, and new general manager James Gladstone and the team are eager to fix things up.
After the Jaguars signed Dyami Brown to a one-year deal, Ritvan Pande of the Pro Football Network recently looked at the additions the Jaguars have made early in free agency. The Jaguars have not signed many players yet, let alone any household names, but it is still early.
"One of Jacksonville’s biggest weaknesses has been its receiving corps. Though Christian Kirk has been a strong addition, he hasn’t always been as consistent as expected. His performances have alternated between standout games and average outings, making it clear the Jaguars needed another playmaker," Pande said.
Pande noted that while the Jaguars look to add to their roster, they must add players who fit well with the solid pieces the team already has. The Jaguars let multiple players go in free agency, and those players must be replaced with players who will gel well with everyone.
"The Jaguars also have a dependable receiver in Brian Thomas Jr., who had 87 receptions for 1,282 yards during the 2024 season. Kirk contributed with 404 receptions. Adding Brown should further strengthen the unit. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have also signed tight end Hunter Long. According to [Mike] Garafolo, Long agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with a max value of $6 million," Pande said.
"Long joined the Rams as part of the Jalen Ramsey trade in 2023 and has primarily been used as a blocking tight end. His impact has been limited due to injuries, but the Jaguars seem to have plans for him in their system.
"With these moves, Jacksonville appears to be building a more complete team. And perhaps no one is happier than Lawrence, who now has more weapons to work with heading into the season.
