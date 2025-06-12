Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Raves About Tyson Campbell
Cornerback Tyson Campbell has grown into a formidable starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2021 as a former standout with the Georgia Bulldogs. His presence on the field gives Jacksonville better chances of success on the defensive side of the ball, health permitting.
Despite receiving a long-term extension last offseason, Campbell has not played a full season in two years and many have begun to question his value and availability for the team heading into what is considered a new era under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
One coach that has shown excitement for Campbell this offseason is new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who served as the Green Bay Packers linebackers coach and run game coordinator last season. He joins Jacksonville with a load of energy that the players are seemingly getting off on with their work in practice.
Campanile spoke to the Jaguars media Wednesday, saying he's fired up about how well Campbell has worked this offseason.
"I really am really, really fired up about everything he's done this offseason because he's competed so hard in the practices," Campanile said. "He's fighting for every rep, whether it's at the top of the route, on the line of scrimmage, in the break area."
Campbell has high-expectations heading into the season despite his recent issues with maintaining a full bill of health for a full season. Yet, Campanile gushed about his competitiveness and attention to detail in practice.
"He's just really trying to play with a lot of detail, and I think a lot of that shows up," Campanile said. "If you were to sit and watch his individual, he's competing his tail off in individual."
Campanile continued to rave about Campbell, stating him being "super detailed" in his work and being a great person to coach.
"It's been super detailed, and he's an awesome guy to coach, man. He's awesome," Campanile said. "He's a great person, but he's a great guy to coach too because he's a competitor."
Campbell is expected to play a key role in the Jaguars hopeful resurgence on the defensive side of the ball. Jacksonville ranked next-to-last in yard per game allowed last season behind the Carolina Panthers. Under Campanile, Campbell and his teammates will look to play to the level their talent suggests they can.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on Lewis and more.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.