2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Take Bold Swing in Latest Mock
With the Jacksonville Jaguars inching closer and closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, all options are certainly on the table.
While Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham has been the popular mock draft option for the Jaguars, the mystique of the draft can never be questioned. Graham could be the favorite pre-draft to be the Jaguars' pick at No. 5, but other names surely have a chance to be the selection as well.
Perhaps top amongst those names is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty might be the best player in the draft not named Travis Hunter, but few have given credence to the idea the Jaguars may select him in the top-5.
This seems to be changing to a degree, though. More and more mocks are taking a chance and slotting Jeanty at No. 5, and there is another one we can add to the group.
In the latest mock draft from NFL.com's Gennaro Filice, the Jaguars make the surprising -- but plausible -- move to go with Jeanty as their top pick at No. 5.
"Seemingly everyone -- including our resident prospect rankers in these parts, Daniel Jeremiah, Eric Edholm and Lance Zierlein -- has Jeanty as a top-five player in this class. So, what’s stopping him from being selected in the top five picks of this draft?" Felice said.
"Travis Etienne Jr.'s efficiency declined in 2023, and his production fell off a cliff in ’24. Tank Bigsby emerged as a rusher in Year 2, but he still seems ideally suited as a bruising RB2. Feels like a nice place to insert Jeanty, who just so happens to be a Jacksonville native. Trevor Lawrence has been supported by a top-20 ground game once, and in that 2022 season, he earned his lone Pro Bowl nod while the Jaguars took the AFC South and made noise in the playoffs. Seems relevant. "
On one hand, the Jaguars selecting a running back at No. 5 would be a controversial decision for a brand-new regime. With Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby on the roster and with one of the deepest running back drafts in recent years, the Jaguars could always look elsewhere for running back help.
Still, Jeanty is one of the true elite talents in the draft class and the Jaguars would be unwise to not at least consider adding him. He would take a lot of pressure off Trevor Lawrence, which is the goal of the Jaguars' entire offseason.
For all updates, make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
For even more, tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page also WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.