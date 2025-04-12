Adam Schefter Reveals 2 Prospects Linked Most to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars' choice at No. 5 overall is getting closer and closer.
In fewer than two weeks, the Jaguars will be on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft with a chance to add a game-changer.
But who are the most likely targets for the Jaguars? We have seen some of the same names over and over, headlines by Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham. But could there be other names to consider and brace for?
In an interview with News4Jax, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the two names he has heard connected to the Jaguars the most.
"The fifth pick there. They've got a lot of needs. There's a lot of different ways that they could go. I think the feeling across the league seems to be that they would lean defense," Schefter said. "They might lean defensive line. I think the name that you continue to see mocked there is Mason Graham, the Michigan defensive tackle. Don't think it would be a surprise if they went in that direction."
It is far from a shock to see Graham be the first name listed, or for the Jaguars to be linked to going defense. Of the 10 free agents the Jaguars signed in March, eight are on offense and the two defenders are closer to being 30 than they are to being in the beginning stages of their career.
But as Schefter would note, the Jaguars will certainly have options outside of Graham when it comes to the No. 5 pick. Amongst the top of those options, Schefter said, is Georgia pass-rusher Jalon Walker.
"Think there's a lot of different ways they still could go. They could wind up using that pick on a pass rusher. It depends, of course, what goes on with the four picks in front of them. But yeah, I've heard the name Jalon Walker, the pass-rusher from Georgia, there as well," Schefter said.
"Those seem to be the two names that are most linked to them, Mason Graham, Jalon Walker, and obviously, we'll find out here in a couple of weeks which way they decided to go in the first draft for the new general manager of James Gladstone."
