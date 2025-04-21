3 Biggest Questions Facing Jaguars Before NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the most fascinating teams set to change the course of the NFL in next week's NFL Draft.
With a new, youthful and forward-thinking regime now running the show in Jacksonville, the Jaguars are one of the true question marks entering this week's draft.
Nobody really knows exactly which direction this Jaguars team will lean because this will be the first time we see them operate on draft weekend.
So, what are the biggest questions facing the Jaguars entering the draft? We break it down below.
What to do about No. 5
The No. 5 pick is the biggest question facing the Jaguars entering the draft, and not just because it is the first and earliest pick of the Jaguars' 10 picks. In an ideal world, the Jaguars would have had a chance at one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, but the former seems impossible and the latter seems unlikely.
Even Will Campbell seems a bit unlikely at this point with more and more mocks trending with Campbell at No. 4 to New England. This would leave the Jaguars their choice of the likes of Mason Graham, Ashton Jeanty, Jalon Walker, Armand Membou, Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, and a host of others.
Perhaps it is just a narrative, but it really does feel like this pick is going to set the tone for the regime's first draft. The Jaguars need to find a sure thing here, but that is a tough task in any draft. Soon, we will know the answer.
Are they done adding to the offensive line?
The Jaguars made the offensive line their clear priority during free agency; four of the Jaguars' 10 signings were along the trenches, and two of those signings are expected to start right away. Add in the fact that Chuma Edoga and Fred Johnson both have inside/out versatility and the Jaguars' depth has changed in a big way.
Are they done, though? With 10 picks, the Jaguars could throw even more resources at the offensive line to give themselves the best chance for improvement. They still need depth along the interior, and they could find a long-term tackle at No. 5 -- if they deem it a big enough need.
Will the Jaguars look to be aggressive or stock up on picks?
It remains to be seen what general manager James Gladstone's approach to trades will be. We have yet to see the first-year general manager execute any kind of trade, let alone a draft trade to give us an idea of how aggresive he may be if he wants to move up the board for a player the Jaguars covet.
Based on comments Gladstone has made in press conferences so far, one would likely be safe to assume Gladstone would prefer trading down to ensure the Jaguars have as many picks as possible to turn over the roster. But until we see his true strategy, it is nothing more than an assumption.
