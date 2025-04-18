Tony Boselli Gives Ringing Endorsement to Jaguars' New Regime
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a few months into their new era, and a few things have already made themselves abudantly clear.
For one, the Jaguars' new regime of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli has breathed new life into the organization.
The trio are all first-timers in their role, but they have already begun to shift the Jaguars' culture and identity before the first game has been played. The first step toward that has been upping the level of communication inside the building, something that has held back the Jaguars in past years.
Speaking with Jaguars senior writer John Oesher on the EVPodcast, Boselli detailed exactly why the communication around the building has been so strong and why this will help the team turn things around on the field.
"You know, core values is something that's thrown around a lot of times, but if you were to think about, you know, what we want to make sure its in this building and that's clear, concise communication. Because that's how you build relationships. That's how you build relationships built on trust, is through strong communication, direct, honest communication," Boselli said.
As Boselli noted, the Jaguars' new leaders in the front office and coaching staff have already shown their ability to communicate on all levels of the organization.
"He's world class at it. He's certainly set the bar for me for something to go chase as a communicator. He's really good," Boselli said about Gladstone.
"Liam is a great communicator. I think a lot of people in this organization, saw that the other day when he presented the whole culture and how we're going to operate. I mean, you can see a leader in our head coach that has strong convictions, and has the ability to communicate that clearly, both at an individual level, but in a group setting. To understand like, hey, this is how we're going to operate. This is our commitments. This is how you know the style of play we're going to have."
While it might seem like a small upgrade from the outside of the facility, there is no undervaluing communication inside the Miller Electric Facility when it comes to how it can ultimately help the Jaguars win games.
"And so I think one of the things that we want to make sure throughout the building, throughout our organization, through our locker room, how we operate from coach to coach, coach to staff, players to coach, players to players, player to staff, all the things vice versa, is that there's open, clear lines of communication," Boselli said.
"Because I think one thing that we all believe is that's how you start building really good relationships, which done the right way, it's going to help us win football games."
