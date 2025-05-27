The Jaguars' Biggest Remaining Question Heading into 2025 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had one of the most intriguing offseasons of any team in the league, undergoing mass changes since the end of last season.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently listed one remaining question for every team in the National Football League following the draft. Although the Jaguars addressed their running back situation in the draft, there are still questions about which back will take the lead role.
"The Jaguars didn’t sit still after finishing 4-13 last season, making watershed moves, such as trading up for Travis Hunter (89.0 PFF receiving grade) and signing Jourdan Lewis (79.0 PFF coverage grade) to bolster their existing roster. Still, a stone feels a bit unturned at running back," Locker said.
Locker noted that the Jaguars' group of running backs have left much to be desired, which likely played into James Gladstone's decision to draft a running back in this year's NFL Draft. Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby are talented but must improve upon a disappointing 2024-25 season.
"Travis Etienne Jr. enters his fourth season after a disappointing 2024 campaign, recording only a 62.8 PFF rushing grade with just 2.48 yards after contact per carry. Tank Bigsby (74.6 PFF rushing grade) showed flashes as Etienne’s backup last year, but his tendency to fumble (five in his first two years) are worrisome," Locker said.
"Much of the same thinking applies to fourth-round pick Bhayshul Tuten, who is explosive (34 rushes of 10 or more yards) but lost the ball nine times since 2023. Liam Coen wasn’t afraid to experiment with later-round rookies last year in Tampa Bay, as evidenced by Bucky Irving, and a similar committee could form in Duval County."
The Jaguars will need more from their group of running backs this season. After starting last season as one of the top running back duos in the league, Jacksonville needs both Etienne and Bigsby to return to form. They hope an improved offensive line will help them do so.
Tuten is a talented back who has a chance to work his way up the depth chart if either veteran struggles this upcoming season. Tuten has room for improvement but undoubtedly has the tools to be successful in the league, under the right development plan.
