What Tier Does the Jaguars RB Room Land in for 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars added two new faces to their running back room for the 2025 NFL campaign in the form of Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen. Tuten was the franchise's first fourth-round pick, and Allen was the Jaguars' final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That being said, the Jaguars' current running back room consists of veteran Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Keilan Robinson, along with the two rookies. Last season, the Jaguars' running back game was run primarily through Etienne and Bigsby, as Bigsby turned up when Etienne fell cold.
With Etienne in the final year of his rookie contract, and with several younger running backs behind him, it should be interesting to see who the franchise turns to going into the new campaign. Last season, Jacksonville ranked 26th in the National Football League in average rushing yards per game with 101.7.
According to CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan, every franchise's running back room falls within seven tiers:
Tier 1: Dynamic Duos
Tier 2: RB-QB Duos
Tier 3: One-Man Band
Tier 4: Up and Comers
Tier 5: Injury Concerns
Tier 6: Day Two Rookie Headliners
Tier 7: Work in Progress
While the Jaguars would love to be within the first three slots in the future, they have a ton of building to do, as they fall into the seventh tier going into the new campaign.
"The Jaguars finished last season with the sixth-lowest rushing yards in the NFL. Starter Travis took a dramatic step backward after back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 yards rushing to begin his career. In 2024, he rushed for just 558 yards, losing ground to fellow back Tank Bigsby. He led the team with 766 yards, but also fumbled four times during the year, which doesn't instill a ton of confidence heading into 2025. Jacksonville did select Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, who could factor into this backfield equation, especially if Etienne and Bigsby continue to struggle," Sullivan wrote.
Given the youth of the room, and depending on the success it has going into 2025, the Jaguars could see their running backs take the ground game into a new tier come this time next year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and you will never miss another Jaguars news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts on these tiers when you visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.