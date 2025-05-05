Jaguars RB Room Led By Youth
The Jacksonville Jaguars' running back core has had its ups and downs over the last few seasons. Last season, with Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby carrying the load, the Jaguars' ground game had a ton to improve on. Lucky for them, they have the youth to do so.
The special part about having youthful players on your football team is the fact that they have nothing to lose and everything to gain. While Etienne has been in Jacksonville since hearing his name get called in the 2022 NFL Draft, he is still a youthful player and will lead the running back depth.
Having secured two seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards in his three seasons in the league, Etienne has the tips and tricks to pass down to the even younger players in the room. Bigsby will be turning 23 before the season, as he broke out for a great second season in the NFL.
Last year, Bigsby broke out for 766 rushing yards in 168 carries last season. His aggressiveness and strength while carrying the ball is only going to shine more under the offensive game plan that head coach Liam Coen is slowly starting to piece together.
Likely to have those two carry the load once again into the new season, the Jaguars do have some extra youthful depth that they just added through the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the 104th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars used their fourth-round selection on Bhayshul Tuten out of USC to further aid the ground game. The former Trojan racked up 2,022 rushing yards in two seasons with the Trojans, all the more giving the Jaguars future ground game hope.
Tuten was projected to go a round earlier than he did, giving Jacksonville a player with high upside under contract. The addition, alongside both Bigsby and Etienne, gives the new Jaguars front office, in general manager James Gladstone, a little ease when it comes to building the running back room.
With Etienne being a player that the franchise could potentially move this season, given he is nearing the end of his rookie contract, both Bigsby and Tuten will need to show strides in the right direction, should that be the move for the franchise.
Follow us on X right now @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for more on the Jaguars' RB room!
Get into the conversation now on the Jaguars and their RB room by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.