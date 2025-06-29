Jaguars' Brian Thomas Lands On Another Impressive List
There is no denying the edge the Jacksonville Jaguars have in star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
After shattering rookie records in his fantastic debut season, the sophomore receiver was the Jaguars' highest-ranked player on Pete Prisco's top-100 list earlier this offseason. And now, he has found another accolade.
In a recent look by CBS Sports at the best bargains of the entire top-100 list, Thomas was a clear inclusion.
"The Jaguars were mostly a trainwreck in 2024, but Thomas transcended the offense as a first-year starter, eclipsing 1,200 yards and reeling in 10 touchdowns as the sole reliable weapon in their pass game. His numbers may dip with the arrival of Travis Hunter, but they may also improve, given defenses will need to account for both field-stretchers. Either way, he's due to keep outperforming his rookie contract," CBS Sports said.
The No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU, Thomas has proven to be one of the NFL's top wide receivers and arguably the best player on the Jaguars' entire roster. Considering his cap hit is under $4 million in 2025, it is easy to see why CBS sees him as such a bargain.
Thomas has already set some clear goals for the 2025 season, with the second-year wide receiver set to lead the Jaguars' passing offense once again under new head coach Liam Coen and alongside new receivers Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown
“Just to come out and be better than I was last year. Come out here each and every day and push myself to be the best that I can be and see where that takes me. So, just come out here and be the best that I can be," Thomas said during the offseason program.
“I feel way better this year than I did last year. Just coming off a long rookie season, with the Combine, draft, all that, just being able to have some off time, take care of my body and come back and be ready to go, I feel way better this season, for sure.”
Thomas is once again the big name to watch for the Jaguars in 2025, and that won't be changing anytime soon.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk the linebackers today.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.