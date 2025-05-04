Analyst Predicts Huge Turnaround Season for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been quietly and not to quietly been adding and placing new pieces of the puzzle into action going into the new season. Not only is the upcoming season one that the Jaguars must improve in, but it will also mark the first season under the new regime.
The new leadership in Jacksonville has already had a strong start to its reign. Trading up and drafting Travis Hunter was a huge move going into the new season, as they addressed both the offense and defense in one swift motion.
While Hunter doesn't solve the entirety of the franchise's problems, it does lessen them. But with several additions through the draft besides Hunter, as well as through pro free agency, Jacksonville might be on the rise sooner than fans expected.
Getting Trevor Lawrence back under center will be huge, as well as seeing what wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr can achieve in year two; the Jaguars' upside is unprecedented. So much so that analyst Rich Eisen placed the Jaguars fourth in his rankings of teams to watch that are due for a big turnaround season.
"I'm putting the Jaguars and Travis Hunter, I can't wait to see what he does and what he's going to do is, on offense, take pressure off of Brian Thomas Jr and the quarterback," Eisen said. "On defense, maybe take half the field away and show everyone else how it's done."
"Liam Coen, with the rest of this team, their draft was definitely a significant one for them. I love their move, I know I am in the minority of saying that I don't care that they're giving up a 2026 pick, Travis Hunter is worth it."
Given the fact that the AFC South division is one of the more wide-open divisions in the National Football League, the Jaguars, should everything go their way, could be one of the surprise franchises to watch going into the new year.
With the offensive mind of head coach Liam Coen paired with the mixture of rookie and veteran experience, Jacksonville could have one of the biggest turnarounds of the 2025 campaign.
