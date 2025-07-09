Brian Thomas Jr.'s Stock Soars in 2024 Re-Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the most valuable players in the entire NFL in second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
After a record-breaking season, Thomas has leaped into the top-10 conversation amongst all NFL wide receivers. As things stand today, he looks like one of the clear top players from the entire 2024 NFL Draft class, which to this point looks like a loaded draft.
In a recent look by Sports Illustrated on a hindsight-driven re-draft of the 2024 class, Thomas goes much higher than the original No. 23 spot he went in -- about 19 spots higher.
Sports Illustrated has Thomas landing at No. 4 to the Arizona Cardinals in the re-draft, making him the first non-quarterback off the board after Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams. Thomas takes the spot of original No. 4 pick Marvin Harrison Jr., who Thomas dominated on the stat sheet as a rookie.
"Thomas finished one spot ahead of Malik Nabers in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and led all rookie receivers with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His 87 receptions finished third-best among all first-year players. Harrison had a solid rookie season and should be a premier piece in Arizona’s offense moving forward, but Thomas led the way in a deep 2024 receiving class," Sports Illustrated said.
Considering all of Thomas' accolades as a rookie, there should not be much debate on this one. He was the best rookie receiver by far, and had a better season than two of the quarterbacks listed above him.
“Just to come out and be better than I was last year. Come out here each and every day and push myself to be the best that I can be and see where that takes me. So, just come out here and be the best that I can be," Thomas said during the offseason program.
“I feel way better this year than I did last year. Just coming off a long rookie season, with the Combine, draft, all that, just being able to have some off time, take care of my body and come back and be ready to go, I feel way better this season, for sure.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in the 2024 re-draft and BTJ!
Please let us know your thoughts on the 2024 re-draft and BTJ when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.