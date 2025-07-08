How Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers Compare Entering 2025
NFL teams selected a wide receiver 35 times in the 2024 draft. Seven went in the first round and, including Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey at the top of the second, nine went in the first 34 picks. But after a full season in the books, a pair of LSU products stood out.
Brian Thomas and Malik Nabers were clearly the best, even though they combined to play with five starting quarterbacks during their rookie seasons. That’s why they’re locks on any 25-under-25 list among NFL players.
Sam Monson, an analyst for The 33rd Team, said Monday that Nabers ranks 19th and Thomas 18th on his list of the best players who’ve yet to reach age 25. His co-host on the Check the Mic podcast, Steve Palazzolo, sees a larger separation between the two, with Nabers at No. 17 and Thomas at No. 10.
Palazzolo said Monday that the way the Giants used Nabers, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2024 draft, reminded him of how Minnesota used Randy Moss early in the Hall of Famer’s career.
“Malik Nabers, it was kind of like a Randy ratio type of year,” Palazzolo said. “They were like, ‘We've got to get the ball into Malik Nabers’ hands. He's our best playmaker. Got to do anything we can; short, intermediate, down the field. … Whereas Brian Thomas Jr. started as more of a vertical threat, and then by the end of the season, started to become more of the high-volume player.”
No question, Thomas can handle both roles. Before Trevor Lawrence’s season ended in Week 13, the Jaguars used Thomas to stretch the field. Then, when Mac Jones took over for the final five games, Thomas registered his five highest reception games of the year (eight, 10, nine, seven and seven, respectively).
Thomas led the Jaguars in receptions (87), receiving yards (1,282) and touchdown catches (10). And while Nabers compiled 109 receptions -- the single-season NFL record by a rookie wide receiver -- Thomas had a better overall season. Nabers finished with 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.
“I do wonder if Nabers actually wasn't fed as much early on,” Palazzolo said, “if that would be better for him, if the perception of him would be better -- if he was just used as a vertical threat, and then, the occasional after-the-catch big play.
“Both players dealt with bad quarterback play. The Jags got probably the worst play from Trevor Lawrence in a while. Then he got hurt, and you had Mac Jones come in, and Mac Jones was not getting the ball downfield to Brian Thomas Jr. … Neither guy had great quarterback play, but still showed what they could do.”
What they could do over their NFL careers will get a lot of clarity this season, obviously – especially now that Thomas gets Travis Hunter in his huddle. And despite Thomas having the better season compared to Nabers, he’s the one adjusting to a new offensive system after the Jaguars hired head coach Liam Coen.
While Nabers still has Brian Daboll’s playbook, he has quarterback uncertainty. The Giants brought in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, then drafted Jaxson Dart.
“Yeah, I really think it's very difficult to separate the two of them,” Monson said. “I've been so enthralled by what Brian Thomas Jr. has looked like in the NFL, but you go and you watch Malik Nabers, and he was still cooking as well. … I think both guys are incredibly good.”
