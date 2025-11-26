Evaluating a Brian Thomas Jr. Offseason Trade Scenario

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a messy wide receiver room since the beginning of the 2025 NFL season. They came into the campaign with a lot of optimism for that position group. They spent a significant amount of capital investing in their weapons after all, trading up to the second-overall pick to take Travis Hunter Jr., signing Dyami Brown to a one-year, $10 million deal in free agency, and acquiring Tim Patrick from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round selection.



Adding those promising pieces to rookie star Brian Thomas Jr. and second-year pro Parker Washington gave the Jaguars the potential for an explosive attack, especially led by offensive mastermind Liam Coen. Unfortunately, that didn't work the way the team or its fans expected.



Hunter Jr. got off to a slow start, struggling to find a consistent role while attempting to learn both sides of the ball at the professional level. Just when he had a breakout against the Los Angeles Rams, with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, he went down with a season-ending non-contact knee injury in practice the following week. That's not the only reason the Jaguars' wide receiver room has been a disappointment, though.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Should the Jaguars trade Brian Thomas Jr.?



Travis Hunter Jr. hasn't even been the biggest letdown among the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receivers this year. It's been Brian Thomas Jr., by far. The former LSU Tiger had a tremendous rookie campaign, notching 87 catches for 10 touchdowns and 1,282 yards, which were third-most in the entire league.



This season, he's been severely underperforming the standard that he set in his first year. He's currently averaging just 3.8 receptions for 52.5 yards per game, on pace for just 65 catches for 893 yards and four total touchdowns across a 17-game span. It's not like his production is lower because someone else stepped up, either. BTJ has stayed within his target share from last year — he's just not reeling in completions at nearly the same rate, capitalizing on deep balls, or making plays after the catch.



He was so underwhelming that the Jaguars were moved to trade away a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders for Jakobi Meyers, who's made an immediate impact with the team. Now, Jacksonville is looking at a potential logjam at wide receiver when Hunter Jr. is back. Between his struggles, the Jaguars' sudden depth at his position, and their needs at other spots, it'd make sense for the team to revisit dealing Thomas Jr. away this offseason.



I’ve been very anti trade for a WR, but mannnnn if we could get Brian Thomas Jr….



Make it happen Joe Schoen @Giants



Dart x Nabers x Thomas 🔥🔥 https://t.co/aTnk3H9X7u — Kross (@Kross_420) October 25, 2025

