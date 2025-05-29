It is Crystal Clear Who Jaguars' Best Player Is
The Jacksonville Jaguars have many talented players on their roster. However, Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network believes the choice for the Jaguars is clear.
Infante voted wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. as the team's best player after registering a 1,000-yard season as a rookie.
Although Travis Hunter is arguably the most talented player on the roster, he has yet to play a down in the National Football League. Naturally, the Jaguars' best player is a player who has already proven themselves on the field.
"Though the Jacksonville Jaguars put together a disappointing season in 2024, their biggest bright spot was the rookie performance of Brian Thomas Jr," Infante said.
"Thomas was one of the most productive wide receivers in the league last year, tallying 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. He quickly stepped into Jacksonville’s WR1 spot, proving himself as Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target and positioning himself for a potential All-Pro season in 2025."
Most would agree the title of the Jaguars' best player would be between a healthy Lawrence or Thomas, Lawrence is focused on getting on the same page with Thomas. After Organized Team Activities, Lawrence noted the two have not taken long to get back into the swing of things.
“Not a ton. Just getting back into throwing. I went a solid three-and-a-half-plus months without throwing with the shoulder deal. I started to throw a little bit before OTAs, I feel really good now. I feel like my arm is back in shape. I am getting sharper and sharper every day. I think it was more of that, not necessarily getting the chemistry back with B.T. [WR Brian Thomas Jr.]," Lawrence said.
"I feel like we were just starting to get that last season, then I went down, and we didn’t finish the year together. Just being able to watch him, even though I wasn’t playing. Watching his one-on-one reps, the stuff we were doing with him last year, the situations he was put in, how he was able to adapt, play the slot, and move outside, and really take advantage of every matchup. That also gave me a ton of confidence. This is a guy that you can move anywhere, you can do anything, and he is going to find a way to get the ball because he is just that good.”
