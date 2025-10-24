How Jaguars Responded After Week 7 Meltdown
There was no postgame locker room celebration speech to post after Week 7 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Instead, it was radio silence, aside from the NFL's mandated media availabilities. In fact, Head Coach Liam Coen's patented victory sermons had gone AWOL for two weeks in a row, with his team taking back-to-back brutal losses to the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.
It's easier to be a motivator after a win. Not every NFL coach is a great orator, but practically anyone can get the crowd going after a resounding dub. It's how a coach responds after a loss like the one the Jags took to the Rams in London that separates the good ones from the great ones.
It's also imperative to keep the team motivated, focused, and looking forward to the next game, rather than dwelling on the defeat. Coen's speech after the Jaguars' first loss to the Cincinnati Bengals also made its rounds around the internet, but with Jacksonville facing a long flight home and a bye, there was an eerie solemnity among the franchise and its fans.
Liam Coen makes his statement
It took four days, but the Jacksonville Jaguars finally gave the world an inside look at how Head Coach Liam Coen and his team absorbed their embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams. How they respond on the field remains to be seen, but for what it's worth, the first-year HC did a tremendous job taking accountability, ensuring his players did too, and keeping his guys focused on the positives and the future.
"Let's call a spade a spade. We got beat. We got outcoached, and we got beat. That's the reality. So, in order for us, guys, not to be in those moments, we gotta coach better early on, execute earlier, right? We came out, and it was 'bang, bang, bang' 3-and-out either way, and they go down and have some good drives, and we get behind. That's a hard recipe to come from behind against anybody."
Coen would go on to point the finger at himself first, literally, raising his hand and gesturing towards himself while stating that "it starts right here." It might seem like a short season, but Coen and his Jaguars have a ways to go. Ensuring that his team remains confident will be paramount to their chances to turn things around after the bye and for the remainder of the campaign. He did just that with kicker Cam Little, who had missed a 50-yard field goal against the Rams:
"Absolutely zero chance we don't have confidence in this guy." I can only speak for myself, but there's absolutely zero chance I don't have confidence in Liam Coen to lead this team.
To see if the Jaguars respond to Liam Coen's messaging, follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know your thoughts on Coen's statements.