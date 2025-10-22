Jaguars Must Retain Composure After Two-Game Skid
It may feel like the world is crumbling around the Jacksonville Jaguars, but this team is still in good shape. They're 4-3 going into the bye week and come out of the toughest part of their schedule with a winning record. They've also notched some truly impressive victories over some underrated opponents in the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and even the Carolina Panthers (4-3 on the season!).
The losses have been absolutely brutal. Last week, they were nearly shut out in London, falling to the Los Angeles Rams in a 35-7 rout. More alarming than the actual results was how the Jaguars got there, in their defeats to both the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.
Jacksonville's opponents were able to neutralize its greatest strengths in those two losses and force it to try to catch up while playing outside of its identity. In this bye week, Head Coach Liam Coen and his team have to find a way to correct their most pressing issues, but also try not to lose sight of the things they've been able to do well to get to 4-3.
No time for panic for the Jaguars
The messaging across the Jacksonville Jaguars organization has been harmonious, with the staff and the players echoing the same sentiment: this team cannot panic going into the bye week. Center Robert Hainsey said it:
"Yeah, I mean, it's not panicking. That's definitely not the feeling, because if you look at where we're at, 4-3 going into the bye week, 10 games left, and haven't even sniffed our best football, we have so much to look forward to and so much improvement to make. And us making that improvement and as individuals, as an offensive group, as a defensive group, and as a team as a whole, is what's going to dictate how the rest of the season goes."
"But you're not trying to reinvent the wheel. You're not trying to do anything crazy. It's just where can you find those advantages on a daily basis? In practice, in the meetings, in the film, that is going to elevate your play as an individual, which in turn elevates the play as a group."
Edge rusher Travon Walker said the same thing, just in different words, when asked how the Jaguars can prevent themselves from panicking:
"I wouldn't even say prevent ourselves from panicking. It's just everybody in this building knows what we have to go into this bye week to work on, to fix, and the things that kept us from winning those games the last two weeks. We just have to stay positive, stay together, and potentially build on what we've been building ever since we started in OTAs.”
To see if the Jaguars can collect themselves using the bye week, follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
CLICK RIGHT HERE to add us on Facebook and let us know if you're panicking after the two straight losses.