Which Jaguars Player Stood Out in Preseason Week 1?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a good showing in their first preseason game last week. The Jaguars went into that game with a lot of different things to show and to figure out. And they saw all their young players get some action and some for the first time in the NFL. It was also the first time head coach Liam Coen was in charge on the sidelines. Coen got his first feel of it, and the Jaguars played a good game overall.
Even with a lot of different players to see on both sides of the ball, the player that stood out the most was on special teams. That was kicker Cam Little. Little looked like he was in mid-season form already. It is hard not to stand out when you nail a 70-yard field goal as well. And yes, Cam Little nailed a 70-yard field goal just before the teams went into halftime.
Pro Football Network picked Little as the player who stood out the most in the Jaguars' first preseason game.
Cam Little
While it may seem like a referendum on the lack of Jacksonville Jaguars that excelled, considering kicker Cam Little takes this spot, this is solely Little's doing. In case you missed it, coach Liam Coen sent him out for a 70-yard field goal attempt to end the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
And he drilled it. If it were in the regular season, Little would've set the record for longest field goal in NFL history by an astonishing four yards. And he had room to spare, with the ball falling cleanly through the goalposts.
Though it won't officially go down in the record books, Little revealed himself as having one of, if not the biggest, legs in the entire league.
For the Jaguars, they know that they have their kicker in place and one that can be relied on when he is called. Little has the distance and the accuracy. He is going to be a big-time weapon for the Jaguars even more this season.
Now the Jaguars are set to face the New Orleans Saints in the second game of the preseason. The Jaguars are going to continue to make sure they pick the right players on the roster and get the young players developed."
