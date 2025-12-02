Which Jaguars Are Making a Case For Pro Bowl Honors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting to realize some of the benefits of playing winning football.

Amongst the biggest benefits? The national recognition and attention that comes with it. Past Jaguars teams have long had talented players not get the accolades they deserve due to market size and lack of team success, but this year's early Pro Bowl voting is showing some change.

Pro Bowl Voting

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the early voting currently has two Jaguars amongst the top-10 at their positions: kicker Cam Little, who is No. 5 amongst kickers, and defensive tackle Arik Armstead, who is No. 6 amongst defensive tackles.

Here’s the top 10 vote-getters by position as of 11 a.m. ET today. pic.twitter.com/hJ2lXyntbE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2025

After some early-season struggles, Little has been fantastic since the bye week. Little is 9-of-9 on field goals and 100% on extra points in the last five weeks, including an NFL-record 68-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

On the year, Little is 19-of-23 on field goals and 29-of-30 on extra points. This includes being 5-of-7 from 50+ yards. Little has converted four field goals from 50-plus yards since Week 9, the most in the league during that span.

After his early season struggles, the Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen stood behind Little. He has since repaid them with some of the best performances of his career, and the Jaguars would not have defeated the Raiders in Week 9 without him.

"That was what ignited us, I think. They missed the extra point on their touchdown. We get it in field goal range, or we get it in somewhat range. And for a guy that we have not lost confidence in, everybody's been trying to get us to lose confidence in him, I know that for sure, and we have never lost confidence in him," Coen said after the game. "And he went on the bye, got away from it, and set an NFL record on his first kick back. So and then makes, obviously, multiple critical kicks throughout the game to keep the thing going. Couldn't be more proud of him and this whole team."

As for Armstead, the former San Francisco 49er is having a terrific year in his second season with the franchise. After moving back to defensive tackle full-time in 2025, Armstead has recorded 5.5 sacks seven tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits. He has already surpasses his sacks and tackles for loss from a year ago, tied his quarterback hits and is four pressures away from tying his 2024 figures.

"Armstead the last, I would say really going back since the Bye, has practiced on obviously the Thursdays when we go padded specifically, out of his mind. Out of his mind. Every single rep he's in the backfield in practice every single time," Coen said earlier this month. And getting to know Arik more and more, we talk a lot about our time separate in terms of L.A. [Rams], San Fran [cisco 49ers] and what that was like for him coming up and that in a new system with new first year coaches and GMs, we've talked a lot about that culturally.

"And to see him disrupting as much as he has, it's showing up in practice though. That's where he's doing it every single day. It's not like he's a 13-year vet that's just kind of hanging out on the sidelines during practice and then going out in the games and doing it. He's doing it every single day in practice. He's trying to set an example as to what we're looking for from that penetration and getting vertical, and I've been really pleased with Arik and the kind of guy that he's been. He's been so consistent, and I've appreciated that from him as well.”

