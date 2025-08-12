Jaguars' Travon Walker on Establishing Defensive Identity
Eight years ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars had established an identity of running the football, sufficient quarterback play, and an elite defense that took them to the cusp of a Super Bowl berth. Fast forward, and the 2025 Jaguars are looking to install an idenity of their on a defense that struggled a season ago.
One of the team's top players shared what it took to nail down what the defense needs to be and what they could become for the 2025 campaign.
Travon Walker on establishing an identity on defense
Since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Travon Walker has slowly, yet quickly grown into a pass rusher no one wants to face on Sundays. As one of the top players on the roster, the responsibility he has heading into this year is higher than in past seasons, though this time, he still feels like the same person, as he and the defense have grown through training camp.
"Me personally, I still feel like I’m the same person, but as far as being able to dissect the playbook, all the plays and things of that nature, I feel like now I’ve got a real good feel on the plays and I’m playing a lot faster just going out there and playing free," Walker said.
After a sluggish start to the preseason, defensively, it will get trickier to establish an identity on this side of the ball before their home opener against the Carolina Panthers. When asked about finding that identity, Walker said it takes him and his teammates to come in and be themselves each day, knowing the physicality of the sport.
"Being true to ourselves, as far as we obviously know, it’s a physical sport," Walker said. "We all want to come out here and be physical, but at the end of the day, either you’re going to win or you’re going to lose."
Yet, Walker doesn't want to lose; he wants to win, a lot. That mindset from Walker and his teammates could help divulge a plan for what they want to be in 2025, which includes added physicality and stopping the run.
"Nobody wants to lose, so coming in with that mindset, I feel like as far as what our defensive perspective is, we want to be physical, we want to stop the run. That’s our main focus first.”
Walker and the Jaguars' defense will look to show growth next weekend when they take on the New Orleans Saints in the second preseason game, inching closer to a true, established identity in Duval County.
