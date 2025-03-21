How Cam Robinson Joining Texans Could Actually Impact Jaguars' Draft
Cam Robinson has not been a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise since October, but he is still having a potential impact on their offseason plans.
Robinson signed with Jacksonville's AFC South rival Houston Texans earlier this week, and chances are he will open Week 1 as the Texans' starting left tackle.
The Jaguars had long cut ties with Robinson before he joined the Texans, but Robinson's signing with Houston means one thing for the 2025 NFL Draft: the New England Patriots might be forced into selecting an offensive tackle at No. 4, which could have a domino effect on the Jaguars' plans at No. 5.
The 2025 free agency class did not have many appealing options at tackle, with Jaylon Moore, Dan Moore and others all coming with their own red flags. Even Robinson went over a week without getting signed by a franchise.
The Patriots were expected to be in the running for a top-tier offensive tackle entering the offseason, and they have now seen the last starting-caliber tackle go off the market with Robinson heading to Houston.
Perhaps the Patriots were always expected to target players like LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou. But with their being no other reliable left tackle options in free agency, the Patriots might now be pressured into selecting a blindside protector for Drake Maye.
The Jaguars could be eyeing an offensive lineman as well, but after signing four offensive linemen in free agency it seems like they are more likely to look elsewhere.
If two quarterbacks go in the top-three picks and the Patriots take an offensive tackle, that means the Jaguars would be guaranteed one of Abdul Carter, Mason Graham or Travis Hunter. Simply put, that is a best-case scenario for the Jaguars that could mean big dividends.
Robinson hasn't been in the Jaguars' plans for a long time, but him joining their AFC South rival could actually help then land a blue-chip player at No. 5 if all goes well.
This is all speculative of course, and the draft could play out any number of ways, but Robinson joining the Texans could mean the Patriots are forced to help the Jaguars in a big way.
