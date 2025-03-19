BREAKING: Texans Sign Former Jaguars OL
The Houston Texans have added a former Jacksonville Jaguars player -- again.
For the third time this offseason, a former Jaguar has linked up with the Texans -- this time in the form of left tackle Cam Robinson. Robinson joins former Jaguars cornerback Ronald Darby and former wide receiver Christian Kirk as new Texans.
Jacksonville traded Robinson and a conditional 2026 seventh-round to the Vikings last year in exchange for a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick. The move came after Robinson sat behind Walker Little in a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, which came a day after Robinson cleared concussion protocol from the previous game.
It was the first time a healthy and active Robinson did not start at left tackle since he was drafted in the second-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In the previous games Little had started at left tackle since 2021, Robinson was either injured or suspended.
The Jaguars played Robinson once last year when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium. Now, the Jaguars will face their former franchise tackle twice in 2025. This could be good news for Josh Hines-Allen, who dominated Robinson in their lone matchup last year.
"Josh-Hines Allen generated 8 pressures on 34 pass rushes (23.5%), his most pressures in a game this season and his fifth game with at least 5 pressures," NextGenStats said after the Jaguars' contest vs. the Vikings last year.
"Hines-Allen faced former Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson, generating 8 pressures on 30 matchups (26.7%). Overall, Robinson allowed 11 pressures on 42 pass blocks (26.2%), tied for the most pressures Robinson has allowed in his career."
"A couple good rushes on him. They gave him a lot of help a little bit, but it was good to play against him again and really go full-throttle," the Pro Bowl pass-rusher said in review of their battle in the following week.
"But it was good to see him, especially after the game. But during the game, man, I was trying to take his head off. But after the game, you know, it was all love and, you know, respect. He was probably trying to do the same thing to me."
